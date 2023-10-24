Home / Entertainment

Blake Shelton Brings Gwen Stefani to Tears With Heartfelt Story of How They Met

By Margherita Cole on October 24, 2023
Blake Shelton Brings Gwen Stefani to Tears With Heartfelt Story

Photo: Featureflash/Depositphotos

Pop star Gwen Stefani has been an iconic figure in the music world for years. Recently, her achievements were set in stone—literally—with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony took place on October 19, during which her husband and fellow musician Blake Shelton gave a speech that had Stefani in tears.

The former The Voice judge walked up to the podium and recalled how he and Stefani met, and how their relationship blossomed over time. “The first time that I ever met Gwen was in 2014. She wasn't like any other famous person that I had ever met before,” Shelton recalls. “She drove herself to work in a black minivan with car seats in it. She didn't roll in with security. She came in with a baby and two little boys, which at the time worked like security because nobody was going near—it was chaos.” As Shelton speaks, Stefani chuckles by his side, and the audience joins in with amused laughter.

Soon afterward, Shelton makes a statement that strikes a chord with his wife. “It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in the world—that was her No. 1 job,” he continues. By this point, Stefani is on the verge of tears and tries to hold them back by covering her face. “And now, standing here almost 10 years later after I first met her, I can say without question that being a mother is still the most important thing in her life. And I got to tell you all, that's rare in this business.”

Stefani had three sons with her first husband Gavin Rossdale—Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. “But today it's nice to see her honored for her side project, which is being one of the biggest stars in the world,” Shelton jokes. “In my opinion, Gwen is the perfect person to receive a star on the Walk of Fame. From music, television, and movies, to fashion and beauty, she has risen to the top over and over again with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her.” Stefani and Shelton have been in a relationship since 2015 after both of their previous marriages ended. They officially tied the knot two years ago.

Not to be outdone by her adoring husband's praise, Stefani had her own turn at the mic, adding: “You have given me the kind of love I never knew before. The minute I met you, I knew that I was home and I am so, so proud that you're mine. I can't believe it. I love you so much.”

Gwen Stefani was honored in a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Blake Shelton Brings Gwen Stefani to Tears With Heartfelt Story

Photo: Featureflash/Depositphotos

Her husband, musician Blake Shelton, gave an emotional speech of how the two met.

Blake Shelton Brings Gwen Stefani to Tears With Heartfelt Story

Photo: Featureflash/Depositphotos

He talked about how Stefani was always a mother first, and how rare that was in the business.

Blake Shelton Brings Gwen Stefani to Tears With Heartfelt Story

Photo: Featureflash/Depositphotos

“She has risen to the top over and over again with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her.”

Blake Shelton Brings Gwen Stefani to Tears With Heartfelt Story

Photo: Featureflash/Depositphotos

Watch Shelton's heartfelt speech:

h/t: [Today]

Related Articles:

Watch Jimmy Fallon Prank the Coaches of ‘The Voice’ With His Singing Audition

David Beckham Masterfully Calls Out Victoria For Calling Herself Working Class

Jessica Chastain and Jeremy Strong Share Hotel Room Dance Party, Showing Their 20-Year Friendship

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Singer Harry Connick Jr. Snaps a Beautiful Drone Image of a School of Fish Forming a Heart
‘Pepper X’ Is Named “World’s Hottest Pepper” by Guinness World Records
Sir Michael Caine Officially Announces His Retirement at Age 90
Watch Blue Ivy‘s Growth Between Her First and Last Performance on Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour
Actor LeVar Burton Set To Replace Drew Barrymore as Host of National Book Awards
Jamie Lee Curtis Reunites With Arnold Schwarzenegger Almost 30 Years After the Release of ‘True Lies’

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Celebs Warn About AI-Powered Deepfake Videos of Them Advertising Products on Social Media
‘Harry Potter’ Stars Pay Tribute to the Late Actor Michael Gambon
Michael Sheen Is a “Not-for-Profit” Actor Who Donates His Earnings to Social Causes
Adrian Stoica and His Dog Hurricane Win Season 18 of ‘America’s Got Talent’
The Sphere Just Held It’s First Live Show and the Visuals Inside Are Mind-Blowing
WGA Reaches Tentative Agreement With Studios After 146-Day Strike

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.