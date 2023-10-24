Blake Shelton Brings Gwen Stefani to Tears With Heartfelt Story of How They Met

Pop star Gwen Stefani has been an iconic figure in the music world for years. Recently, her achievements were set in stone—literally—with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony took place on October 19, during which her husband and fellow musician Blake Shelton gave a speech that had Stefani in tears.

The former The Voice judge walked up to the podium and recalled how he and Stefani met, and how their relationship blossomed over time. “The first time that I ever met Gwen was in 2014. She wasn't like any other famous person that I had ever met before,” Shelton recalls. “She drove herself to work in a black minivan with car seats in it. She didn't roll in with security. She came in with a baby and two little boys, which at the time worked like security because nobody was going near—it was chaos.” As Shelton speaks, Stefani chuckles by his side, and the audience joins in with amused laughter.

Soon afterward, Shelton makes a statement that strikes a chord with his wife. “It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in the world—that was her No. 1 job,” he continues. By this point, Stefani is on the verge of tears and tries to hold them back by covering her face. “And now, standing here almost 10 years later after I first met her, I can say without question that being a mother is still the most important thing in her life. And I got to tell you all, that's rare in this business.”

Stefani had three sons with her first husband Gavin Rossdale—Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. “But today it's nice to see her honored for her side project, which is being one of the biggest stars in the world,” Shelton jokes. “In my opinion, Gwen is the perfect person to receive a star on the Walk of Fame. From music, television, and movies, to fashion and beauty, she has risen to the top over and over again with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her.” Stefani and Shelton have been in a relationship since 2015 after both of their previous marriages ended. They officially tied the knot two years ago.

Not to be outdone by her adoring husband's praise, Stefani had her own turn at the mic, adding: “You have given me the kind of love I never knew before. The minute I met you, I knew that I was home and I am so, so proud that you're mine. I can't believe it. I love you so much.”

Gwen Stefani was honored in a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Her husband, musician Blake Shelton, gave an emotional speech of how the two met.

He talked about how Stefani was always a mother first, and how rare that was in the business.

“She has risen to the top over and over again with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her.”

Watch Shelton's heartfelt speech:

h/t: [Today]

Related Articles:

Watch Jimmy Fallon Prank the Coaches of ‘The Voice’ With His Singing Audition

David Beckham Masterfully Calls Out Victoria For Calling Herself Working Class

Jessica Chastain and Jeremy Strong Share Hotel Room Dance Party, Showing Their 20-Year Friendship