Hollywood has given us friendship goals for the ages, and the latest pair to spark these feelings are Jessica Chastain and Jeremy Strong. The pair recently had a Madonna dance party in a hotel room, and the moment was captured on video for everyone to enjoy the fun.

In the clip, the Oscar winner and the Succession star appear dancing to “Hung Up” by Madonna. “This is what happens when you let Jeremy Strong and I stay up past our bedtimes #4AM,” Chastain captioned the post. They are joined by another woman, all wearing shades as they dance around the room. Strong seems to hide behind a curtain, popping in the frame at the right time. Meanwhile, Chastain emerges from the bathroom, confidently lip-syncing to the song. At one point, Strong even turns a lamp on and off to the beat of the tune.

The next day, the pair looked fresh when posing arm in arm on the red carpet for the CNMI Fashion Awards. While getting ready for the event, they also produced yet another funny video, further revealing their unique—and hilarious—friendship.

Chastain and Strong have been friends for over 20 years, having appeared in Zero Dark Thirty, Molly's Game, and Armageddon Time together. But their friendship is not all about having fun. When a 2021 New Yorker profile detailed Strong's gruesome method acting, Chastain came to his defense, saying, “I've known Jeremy Strong for 20 yrs & worked with him on 2 films. He's a lovely person. Very inspiring & passionate about his work. The profile that came out on him was incredibly one sided.”

True friends are the ones who are there through thick and thin, and this seems to apply to Chastain and Strong. To stay up to date with their shared shenanigans, you can follow Chastain on Instagram.

