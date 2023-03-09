Actor Owen Wilson Is Channeling Bob Ross for the Upcoming Movie ‘Paint’

Few artists are as instantly recognizable as beloved TV painter Bob Ross. His fluffy perm and gentle demeanor were just two of his signature characteristics throughout his on-screen career. Actor Owen Wilson is channeling his “inner Bob Ross” in the upcoming comedy film Paint depicting the life of a public television personality named Carl Nargyle.

In the trailer, Wilson is dressed in similar attire to what Ross wore during his show The Joy of Painting and even paints quaint landscapes as well. Although Ross is clearly an inspiration for the movie, the story does not follow the life of the real painting instructor. Instead, Wilson's character is described as someone who “has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke… until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves.”

Set against the lush backdrop of Vermont, the Ross doppelgänger creates lightning-fast paintings that enrapture the audience of public television. In addition, Nargyle, like Ross, is able to calmly demonstrate how to create a landscape from scratch. However, the comedy happens when a new artist, played by Ciara Reneé, begins chipping away at his popularity with her own TV program. Paint is both directed and written by Brit McAdams, and features the talents of other stars, like Michaela Watkins and Wendi McLendon-Covey.

Paint will be released in theaters on April 7, 2023.

Owen Wilson plays a public television painter named Carl Nargyle—who bears a striking resemblance to Bob Ross—in the upcoming film, Paint.

Watch the full trailer:

h/t: [Art News]

