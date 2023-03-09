Home / Entertainment / Movies

Actor Owen Wilson Is Channeling Bob Ross for the Upcoming Movie ‘Paint’

By Margherita Cole on March 9, 2023
Paint Movie by Owen Wilson

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

Few artists are as instantly recognizable as beloved TV painter Bob Ross. His fluffy perm and gentle demeanor were just two of his signature characteristics throughout his on-screen career. Actor Owen Wilson is channeling his “inner Bob Ross” in the upcoming comedy film Paint depicting the life of a public television personality named Carl Nargyle.

In the trailer, Wilson is dressed in similar attire to what Ross wore during his show The Joy of Painting and even paints quaint landscapes as well. Although Ross is clearly an inspiration for the movie, the story does not follow the life of the real painting instructor. Instead, Wilson's character is described as someone who “has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke… until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves.”

Set against the lush backdrop of Vermont, the Ross doppelgänger creates lightning-fast paintings that enrapture the audience of public television. In addition, Nargyle, like Ross, is able to calmly demonstrate how to create a landscape from scratch. However, the comedy happens when a new artist, played by Ciara Reneé, begins chipping away at his popularity with her own TV program. Paint is both directed and written by Brit McAdams, and features the talents of other stars, like Michaela Watkins and Wendi McLendon-Covey.

Paint will be released in theaters on April 7, 2023.

Owen Wilson plays a public television painter named Carl Nargyle—who bears a striking resemblance to Bob Ross—in the upcoming film, Paint.

Watch the full trailer:

h/t: [Art News]

Related Articles:

‘Bob Ross Experience’ Exhibit Opens in Indiana to Celebrate the Beloved TV Painter Forever

You Can Book Official Bob Ross Painting Workshops Through Airbnb

Learn to Paint with 403 Free Episodes of Bob Ross’ “The Joy of Painting” on YouTube

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

‘Back to the Future’ Stars Reunite at Fan Convention
SNL Creates Funny Trailer for a Gritty ‘Super Mario’ Movie and People Want It To Be Real
How to Watch Hundreds of Movies Online for Free
New Zealand Unveils ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stamps and Coins
80 Documentaries From Kino Lorber Are Free to Watch on YouTube
There’s a New No. 1 on “Sight and Sound” Greatest Films of All Time

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

25 Gifts Movie Lovers and Film Buffs Will Love and Actually Use
Get a Look Behind the Calculated Chaos of Crushed Cars in Films and TV
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd Tease New ’Back To The Future‘ Project
Disney’s First Plus-Sized Protagonist Is a Ballet Dancer in New Short ‘Reflect’
Tokyo Cab Company Offers Rides With Ghost Girl From ‘The Ring’ To Celebrate Halloween
Get a First Look at ‘The Little Mermaid’ Poster Featuring Halle Bailey as Ariel

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.