30 Musicians Take Over the Paris Streets With an Epic “Bohemian Rhapsody” Flash Mob

The song “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen is a universally beloved song, capable of getting everyone singing along—or at least swaying to the music. Aware of its power to bring people together, pianist Julien Cohen orchestrated an exciting flash mob in the streets of Paris to the iconic track.

With the help of 30 musicians and singers, a Shigeru Kawai piano, and an extensive creative team, Cohen and company dazzled passersby who were surprised to see performers pop out of the most unexpected places. From approaching balconies to walking out of shops to emerging from under blankets, artists continued to show up to join the flash mob, all as people tried to pinpoint where the music was coming from.

Taking center stage was lead singer Michael Spence, AKA Mickey Callisto, who arrived on the scene in a carriage. Credited for single-handedly returning Queen’s “Who Wants to Live Forever” to the music charts with his performance on Britain’s Got Talent earlier this year, Spence seemed like the perfect choice to carry “Bohemian Rhapsody.” And carry he did, with many being taken aback by how closely his voice sounds to that of Mercury, shifting through registers effortlessly.

Following a mind-blowing solo by 11-year-old guitarist Olly Pearson, an opera choir takes over a different building for the song’s climax from the windows. Meanwhile, people rock out, sway their arms, and mouth the lyrics from their cafe tables, taken in the energy of the impromptu performance. In the end, the team comes together in a celebratory embrace.

The video has garnered widespread attention, gaining nearly 30 million likes across TikTok and Instagram. “Freddie Mercury would’ve loved this,” wrote one commenter, while others named it the best video they've come across. Some shared that the most moving part of the video was a fan with a “Bohemian Rhapsody” tattoo, proudly displaying it for the camera near the end after being caught in the middle of performing her favorite song.

“I’m so happy you guys are enjoying this, my team and I put so much work into making this video, your love and comments mean a lot to me,” wrote Cohen.

