Home / Entertainment / Music

30 Musicians Take Over the Paris Streets With an Epic “Bohemian Rhapsody” Flash Mob

By Regina Sienra on September 12, 2025
@juliencohen_piano The most INSANE Bohemian Rhapsody Flashmob you will ever see!! With 30 musicians and singers in the streets of Paris Lead singer: @Mickey Callisto Lead guitar: @GuitarOlly First 3 singers: @✨ DDKN ✨ Pop choir: @ddkn.off @Sone and @coline sicre Counter-tenor solo: @michaelkonesaki Second guitar: @Axel Thomas Bass guitar: @pasmaniandevil Opera choir (check out their instagram!): @eeva.matilda @chevalierdesatvrn @c.lui.michel @dounia.el_baaj @Emmanuelle Jakubek @Lisa Chaïb-Auriol @louthomasmezzo @celestelajeune @pariton_chuck @nicolaethetenor @olgavojnovic @romainjurmande @sarapaonemezzo @Shadi_officiel @msyatparis @tirsothevoice Video editing: @manondess_ Sound mixing: @t_jnvc Music coordination: @Eeva ♬ son original – Julien Cohen

The song “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen is a universally beloved song, capable of getting everyone singing along—or at least swaying to the music. Aware of its power to bring people together, pianist Julien Cohen orchestrated an exciting flash mob in the streets of Paris to the iconic track.

With the help of 30 musicians and singers, a Shigeru Kawai piano, and an extensive creative team, Cohen and company dazzled passersby who were surprised to see performers pop out of the most unexpected places. From approaching balconies to walking out of shops to emerging from under blankets, artists continued to show up to join the flash mob, all as people tried to pinpoint where the music was coming from.

Taking center stage was lead singer Michael Spence, AKA Mickey Callisto, who arrived on the scene in a carriage. Credited for single-handedly returning Queen’s “Who Wants to Live Forever” to the music charts with his performance on Britain’s Got Talent earlier this year, Spence seemed like the perfect choice to carry “Bohemian Rhapsody.” And carry he did, with many being taken aback by how closely his voice sounds to that of Mercury, shifting through registers effortlessly.

Following a mind-blowing solo by 11-year-old guitarist Olly Pearson, an opera choir takes over a different building for the song’s climax from the windows. Meanwhile, people rock out, sway their arms, and mouth the lyrics from their cafe tables, taken in the energy of the impromptu performance. In the end, the team comes together in a celebratory embrace.

The video has garnered widespread attention, gaining nearly 30 million likes across TikTok and Instagram. “Freddie Mercury would’ve loved this,” wrote one commenter, while others named it the best video they've come across. Some shared that the most moving part of the video was a fan with a “Bohemian Rhapsody” tattoo, proudly displaying it for the camera near the end after being caught in the middle of performing her favorite song.

“I’m so happy you guys are enjoying this, my team and I put so much work into making this video, your love and comments mean a lot to me,” wrote Cohen.

To stay up to date with the pianist and his powerful performances in unexpected places, make sure to follow Julien Cohen on Instagram and TikTok.

Julien Cohen: Instagram | TikTok

Related Articles:

Kelly Clarkson Surprises Cafe Customers With Impromptu A Capella Performance

Man Takes Photos of Engagement Ring in Front of Girlfriend without Her Noticing

Freddie Mercury Photo at a Queen Concert Has Him Surrounded by Smoke Shaped Like the Queen

1,986-Piece 3D LEGO Poster Celebrates Freddie Mercury at Wembley

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Luxury Jeweler Launches a New Sparkling Timepiece Inspired by a Tin of Caviar
Bedbound 23-Year-Old Living With Chronic Illness Is Making Music People Love [Interview]
This ‘Burning Man’ Video Brings the Sights and Sounds of the Event to Life [Interview]
Backstreet Boys LEGO Set Inspired by Their “I Want It That Way” Music Video
Korean Singer Park Dahye Performs Spellbinding Cover of ‘Golden’ From ‘KPop Demon Hunters’
Watch a Giant Pacific Octopus Grabs Camera From Diver and Film Details From Its Body up Close

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Designers of Shakira’s New World Tour Bring Giant “She Wolf“ to the Stage [Interview]
Short Doc Takes Us Inside a 1,300-Year-Old Hotel Run by Same Family for 46 Generations in Japan
Watch 9,000 Drones Fill the Night Sky With Magic To Announce the Arrival of Disneyland Abu Dhabi
Watch the Moment a NHL Mascot Is Charged by a Grizzly Bear While Shooting a Promotional Video
Take a Look Inside a Rare Buddhist Temple in Malaysia With One of the World’s Tallest Pagodas
Listen to the Eerie Sounds ‘Theremin,’ the Only Musical Instrument You Don’t Have To Touch To Play

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.