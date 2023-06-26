Home / Entertainment / Music

Kelly Clarkson Surprises Cafe Customers With Impromptu A Capella Performance

By Regina Sienra on June 26, 2023
Kelly Clarkson

Imagine yourself enjoying a latte at your favorite coffee shop. How would you react if, instead of the regular chill playlist, a superstar showed up to serenade you? This happened to the customers at a Los Angeles cafe, where earlier this month singer Kelly Clarkson gave an impromptu a capella performance.

Clarkson just released her new album, Chemistry, and has been on an active promotion cycle since the the new record was announced in March. Known for her powerhouse vocals, the American Idol winner took a stripped-down approach for sharing her new songs one afternoon in June.

As the videos posted to her Instagram show, the 41-year-old star took part in a couple of a capella flash mobs. Clad in a green gown and joined by a group of singers, Clarkson showed up at the courtyard outside of a Sweetgreen location and a Blue Bottle coffee shop.

Clarkson sang “Favorite Kind of High” and “Me,” two of the album singles, as the shocked customers found themselves surrounded by an increasingly large chorus. On top of being a nice surprise, the a capella flash mobs are a testament to the singer's moving vocals. Not only does her voice shine in the most bare-bones setting, but she can also turn an everyday scene—such as a restaurant at lunch time—into a goosebump-inducing experience.

The singer, who has stretched beyond music and thrived as the host of The Kelly Clarkson Show, also has a heartfelt sense of humor. The flash mob is a good example of this, as Clarkson jokingly follows her powerhouse performance by immediately telling the barista, “I would like a vanilla latte.”

As exceptional as these performances were, there are plenty more opportunities to hear Clarkson live on much larger stages. The singer will celebrate the release of Chemistry with a 10-show residency at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas from July 28 to August 19. In the meantime, you can listen to her brand new album, Chemistry, on Spotify.

Kelly Clarkson gave an impromptu a capella performance at a Los Angeles cafe earlier this month to promote two songs off her new album, Chemistry.

 

Clarkson sang "Favorite Kind of High" and "Me," two of the album singles, as the shocked customers found themselves surrounded by an increasingly large chorus.

 

h/t: [Upworthy]

