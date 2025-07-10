1,986-Piece 3D LEGO Poster Celebrates Freddie Mercury at Wembley

When you picture Freddie Mercury, what is he wearing? The Queen legend is perhaps most remembered in his iconic white-and-yellow military-style jacket, posing with his fist in the air on stage. In tribute to that unforgettable moment from Queen’s 1986 Magic tour, LEGO set designer Takesz recreated the scene as a buildable 3D poster. Measuring 65 centimeters (25.6 inches) tall and 40 centimeters (15.7 inches) wide, the finished piece is nearly as show-stopping as Mercury himself.

Built entirely from classic LEGO elements like bricks, tiles, and slopes, Takesz designed the model using exactly 1,986 pieces—a clever nod to the year of the legendary concert at Wembley Stadium. The figure of Mercury appears to burst from the background, thanks to a layered design that gives the model a dramatic effect. His legs, torso, and left arm are solidly anchored, while the rest, like his head, feet, and outstretched arm, are created using dynamic, flexible joints. Takesz even captured impressive details like the fabric folds in Mercury’s jacket and the signature stripes on his sneakers.

The set also includes a tiny LEGO minifigure of Mercury at his Steinway grand piano, performing Bohemian Rhapsody to 72,000 fans in 1986. As well as Mercury’s outfit, this image of the artist at his piano became a defining image of Queen’s legendary tour.

The incredible LEGO build allows Queen fans to celebrate their love of Mercury and this historic performance, brick by brick. “The model is fun to build (and yes, it also takes time), and with the tandem setting with the minifigure it can be placed around the room any way you like,” says Takesz. “It’s not only a set to amaze others, it is a set to remind us of the limitless bond of music through generations.” The LEGO designer adds, “The Wembley show turns 40 next year. Bohemian Rhapsody was released exactly 50 years ago. The timing is Magic.”

The Freddie Mercury LEGO build is currently featured on the LEGO Ideas website, where fans submit creations and vote for their favorites. With just over 2,000 votes so far, it still has a long road to reach the 10,000 needed for LEGO to officially consider it for production. If you’d love to it become a real LEGO set, head over to the LEGO Ideas site and cast your vote.

Check out the Freddie Mercury LEGO set below and find more of Takesz’s designs on the LEGO Ideas website.

