Home / Art / Sculpture

Memorial Uses an Empty Silhouette To Honor Soldiers Who Fought in WWI and WWII

By Margherita Cole on September 19, 2021
World War Memorial by Bojte Horvath Istvan

Böjte Horváth István, WWI and WWII Memorial, Vácrátót, Hungary, 2014. (Photo via Köztérkép)

War leaves scars in families which never truly fade away. A memorial in the Hungarian village of Vácrátót pays homage to soldiers who fought and died in WWI and WWII with a moving statue. It depicts a family of four in traditional Hungarian folk clothing, only the father figure is missing from the portrait. Instead, there is a cutout silhouette of where the soldier is supposed to be—alive, in the company of his family.

Made by Hungarian sculptor Böjte Horváth István, this poignant monument reminds us of the sacrifice these soldiers made and that their presence is never forgotten by their loved ones.  In the relief, the wife has her arm extended to wrap around her husband's shoulder and the youngest child is propped up on the invisible knee of their father. Similarly, the daughter leans her body into the empty space where her dad should be. These little actions illustrate the unimaginable loss of thousands of families from these two catastrophic events.

Below the sculpture is a large stone plaque with dozens of names inscribed into it. They list the names of Hungarian soldiers from Vácrátót who served and died in WWI and WWII. Tourists and inhabitants of the village can come to the memorial to reflect on the lives lost as well as pay their respects.

A moving memorial pays homage to Hungarian soldiers who died in WWI and WWII with an empty silhouette.

World War Memorial by Bojte Horvath Istvan

Böjte Horváth István, WWI and WWII Memorial, Vácrátót, Hungary, 2014. (Photo via Köztérkép)

World War Memorial by Bojte Horvath Istvan

Böjte Horváth István, WWI and WWII Memorial, Vácrátót, Hungary, 2014. (Photo via Köztérkép)

World War Memorial by Bojte Horvath Istvan

Böjte Horváth István, WWI and WWII Memorial, Vácrátót, Hungary, 2014. (Photo via Köztérkép)

World War Memorial by Bojte Horvath Istvan

Böjte Horváth István, WWI and WWII Memorial, Vácrátót, Hungary, 2014. (Photo via Köztérkép)

World War Memorial by Bojte Horvath Istvan

Böjte Horváth István, WWI and WWII Memorial, Vácrátót, Hungary, 2014. (Photo via Köztérkép)

World War Memorial by Bojte Horvath Istvan

Böjte Horváth István, WWI and WWII Memorial, Vácrátót, Hungary, 2014. (Photo via Köztérkép)

World War Memorial by Bojte Horvath Istvan

Böjte Horváth István, WWI and WWII Memorial, Vácrátót, Hungary, 2014. (Photo via Köztérkép)

World War Memorial by Bojte Horvath Istvan

Böjte Horváth István, WWI and WWII Memorial, Vácrátót, Hungary, 2014. (Photo via Köztérkép)

World War Memorial by Bojte Horvath Istvan

Böjte Horváth István, WWI and WWII Memorial, Vácrátót, Hungary, 2014. (Photo via Köztérkép)

World War Memorial by Bojte Horvath Istvan

Böjte Horváth István, WWI and WWII Memorial, Vácrátót, Hungary, 2014. (Photo via Köztérkép)

World War Memorial by Bojte Horvath Istvan

Böjte Horváth István, WWI and WWII Memorial, Vácrátót, Hungary, 2014. (Photo via Köztérkép)

World War Memorial by Bojte Horvath Istvan

Böjte Horváth István, WWI and WWII Memorial, Vácrátót, Hungary, 2014. (Photo via Köztérkép)

World War Memorial by Bojte Horvath Istvan

Böjte Horváth István, WWI and WWII Memorial, Vácrátót, Hungary, 2014. (Photo via Köztérkép)

World War Memorial by Bojte Horvath Istvan

Böjte Horváth István, WWI and WWII Memorial, Vácrátót, Hungary, 2014. (Photo via Köztérkép)

World War Memorial by Bojte Horvath Istvan

Böjte Horváth István, WWI and WWII Memorial, Vácrátót, Hungary, 2014. (Photo via Köztérkép)

World War Memorial by Bojte Horvath Istvan

Böjte Horváth István, WWI and WWII Memorial, Vácrátót, Hungary, 2014. (Photo via Köztérkép)

Köztérkép: Website | Instagram

All images via Köztérkép.

Related Articles:

20 Enlightening Facts About the Statue of Liberty

Grieving Father Creates Touching Memorial for His Disabled Son

This Monumental Memorial to Crazy Horse Has Been Under Construction for Over 70 Years

Artist Uses Chainsaw To Transform Damaged Tree Into Hand Reaching for the Sky

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Urs Fischer’s Sculptures Are Candles That Slowly Melt Away Over Time
Massive ‘Viewfinder’ Reflects Mesmerizing Ocean View That Is Otherwise Impossible to See
Christopher Columbus Statue in Mexico City Will Be Replaced by a Monument To Indigenous Women
Artist Crafts Monstrous “Alien King” Sculpture From 200 Recycled Tires
Learn About Japanese Daruma Dolls, Good Luck Charms With a Rich Tradition
Life-Size Sculpture Captures a Soaked Bathsheba in Stunning Detail

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Reclaimed Wood Art Celebrates the Beauty of Nature With Woodworking and Wood Burning
Stroll Through Art History With This Timeline of 10 Famous Sculptures [Infographic]
Artist Sculpts Incredible Millennium Falcon Sculpture and Cockpit From Sand
The First Underwater Museum in the Mediterranean Is Now Open in Cyprus
Artist Constructs Intricate Book Sculptures That Reconfigure Text as Physically Interlocking Lines
Artist Turns Discarded Silverware and Scrap Metal Into Striking Animal Sculptures

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.