Home / Video

Hypnotic Timelapse Captures 300 Days of a Pine Tree’s Growth in Under 2 Minutes

By Regina Sienra on February 4, 2024
pine cone on forest floor

Photo: rixipix/Depositphotos

If you've ever planted a seed, you surely know the feeling of wanting to fast-forward time to see the new plant sprouting. Now, you can get a glimpse into what it looks like. YouTube channel Boxlapse produces timelapse videos of plants growing over months or even years. In one of their latest works, they show the the first 300 days of a small pine tree which has sped up into a video just under two minutes.

“Last Christmas they sold these stone pine cones in the supermarket so I bought one to try to see if I could grow something from the seeds,” writes Boxlapse in the video’s description. “And it turned out to be one of my favorites this year. Definitely keeping this one going for longer so there will most likely be an update video coming end of next year.”

After showing a sped-up preview, the video begins with the pine cone slowly unfurling. After a week, a person then plucks a single seed from the cone and carefully places it in a pot. A little over two weeks later, a green sprout pops from the ground. Free of the seed—which is simply absorbed by the dirt—the plant's leaves open and continue to grow. By the 100th day, the plant has grown so much that it no longer fits in the frame, and the camera even moves away from the pot to show its growth from the distance. By the 300th day mark, it definitely looks like a miniature pine.

If the creators do provide an update, it will be interesting to see how much it has grown by next Christmas. In the meantime, you can visit Boxlapse's YouTube channel to see more timelapse videos and learn about the different growth processes across the plant world.

YouTube channel Boxlapse produced a plant timelapse that shows the the first 300 days of a small pine tree in a video just under two minutes.

Boxlapse: YouTube
h/t: [Laughing Squid]

Related Articles:

Hypnotic Timelapse Shows What Happens to Cigarettes in Soil for a Year

Mesmerizing Stop-Motion Video Uses 12,000 Leaves To Explore Shapes and Colors of Foliage

Amazing Timelapse Video Shows How Much the Earth Rotates in Two Hours

Breathtaking Timelapse Captures How the Sun Looks During Intense Solar Storms

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Funny Video Series Imagines What It Would Be Like if Fonts Could Talk to Each Other
Fascinating Video Shows Man Getting a Perm To Achieve a Curly Mustache
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episode Ends in Controversy After Contestant Appears To Say the Right Answer
Watch Revealing GoPro Footage Shot by Cyclist on Streets of Pyongyang, North Korea
Tilt Shift Video Shows How This Technique Turns the World Into an Adorable Miniature Model
3,000 Drones Mimic Bird Murmurations in Record-Breaking Art Installation

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Mouse Is Caught on Video Tidying Up a Man’s Shed Every Night
Insightful Video Visualizes and Compares the Speed of the Fastest Underwater Animals
Watch an Adorable Elderly Couple Break Into Dance in the Middle of a Food Court
Caring Pet Owner Grows Grass Without Dirt to Feed His 80 Guinea Pigs
Sir Anthony Hopkins Delivers Impromptu Piano Performance in Empty Hotel Lobby
Holiday Drone Show Recreates ‘The Nutcracker’ and Sets Two New Guinness World Records

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.