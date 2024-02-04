If you've ever planted a seed, you surely know the feeling of wanting to fast-forward time to see the new plant sprouting. Now, you can get a glimpse into what it looks like. YouTube channel Boxlapse produces timelapse videos of plants growing over months or even years. In one of their latest works, they show the the first 300 days of a small pine tree which has sped up into a video just under two minutes.

“Last Christmas they sold these stone pine cones in the supermarket so I bought one to try to see if I could grow something from the seeds,” writes Boxlapse in the video’s description. “And it turned out to be one of my favorites this year. Definitely keeping this one going for longer so there will most likely be an update video coming end of next year.”

After showing a sped-up preview, the video begins with the pine cone slowly unfurling. After a week, a person then plucks a single seed from the cone and carefully places it in a pot. A little over two weeks later, a green sprout pops from the ground. Free of the seed—which is simply absorbed by the dirt—the plant's leaves open and continue to grow. By the 100th day, the plant has grown so much that it no longer fits in the frame, and the camera even moves away from the pot to show its growth from the distance. By the 300th day mark, it definitely looks like a miniature pine.

If the creators do provide an update, it will be interesting to see how much it has grown by next Christmas. In the meantime, you can visit Boxlapse's YouTube channel to see more timelapse videos and learn about the different growth processes across the plant world.

