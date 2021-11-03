Home / Inspiring

Boy Made Fun of for ‘Tony Stark’ Costume Finds Superhero Strength To Stand Up To Bullies

By Sara Barnes on November 3, 2021

A 10-year-old boy named Evan was bullied for his “Iron Man” Halloween costume but showed that he has superhero strength like the hero he was emulating. It was time for a costume party at his elementary school, and Evan decided that rather than donning Iron Man's armor, he wanted to dress in Tony Stark's signature goatee and suit; his outfit made him look like a young Robert Downey Jr. But as excited as Evan was to show off his costume, his elation turned to sadness as kids made fun of him on the bus ride to school.

Jill Struckman, Evan’s mom, shared the entire saga in a series of viral Facebook posts. First, she posted pictures of Evan just before he was about to get on the bus, doing a great impression of the actor. About 20 minutes after Evan left on the bus, however, his mom got a call from the school.

“Apparently some kids on the bus (who weren’t even wearing costumes) told him he looked stupid. Evan got to school and immediately went to the bathroom and washed his face,” she wrote. He didn’t want to stay for the Halloween party later that day, so Jill went to pick him up. “Kids need to understand that WORDS hurt,” she said.

After picking Evan up, Jill took him to Starbucks where they talked through his feelings. From the conversation, Evan decided that he didn’t want to miss his party—he wanted to go back to school. They went home and redid his makeup and went back to the classroom, not letting those who made fun of him have the final word.

People from around the world were cheering on Evan as his mom shared the final post on the rollercoaster of a day. Jill later posted a follow-up message thanking people for their kindness and offering a reminder about the power of words. “This wasn’t physical bullying, no one stole his lunch money or stuffed him in a locker, but it still hurt his feelings,” she said. It turned into a learning opportunity for her son. “He never wants to make someone feel the way he did (so he knows he should choose his words wisely)…[And] not to let other people’s opinions weigh so heavily on him!!”

With so many new fans, people have asked about sending Evan a card. Jill has shared a post office box address to send to if you would like to do so, too.

A 10-year-old boy named Evan was really excited to dress up as Tony Stark for Halloween at school. But as he rode the bus, kids made fun of his costume and hurt his feelings.

Evan's mom Jill picked him up from school. After talking through his feelings, Evan decided that he wanted to go back to school in his costume.

Jill's posts went viral with people from around the world cheering on Evan.

If you'd like to send Evan a card, Jill details how to do so in this post:

h/t: [BuzzFeed]

Related Articles:

Crafty Mom Crochets Amazing Head-to-Toe Halloween Costumes for Her Kids

Incredibly Realistic Marvel Comic Characters Revealed Through Body Painting

Nonprofit Helps Turn Kids’ Wheelchairs and Walkers Into Elaborate Costumes

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

School Teacher’s Ingenious Lesson on Fairness Using Band-Aids Goes Viral on TikTok
17-Year-Old Robert Irwin Looks Just Like His Late Dad, the Legendary “Crocodile Hunter”
Black Artists Revitalize the Streets of Detroit With a Colorful Mural Festival
The Inspiring Story of Dr. Ellen Ochoa: The First Hispanic Woman in Space
Indigenous Model Makes Her Debut at 2021 Met Gala and Goes Viral for Her Look
Simone Biles Silences Harsh Critics After Tokyo Olympics With Magnificent Instagram Post

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

101-Year-Old Woman Is Still Working on a Lobster Boat With No Plans To Retire
Malnourished Child Adopted by a Single Gay Man Is Now an Olympic Champion Inspiring Others
1,500-Year-Old Embracing Lovers’ Skeletons Found in a Chinese Cemetery
Kate Middleton and Prince William Promote Butterfly Conservation With Sweet Photo of Princess Charlotte
Farmer Herds Sheep Into a Heart Shape To Express His Love and Grief
11-Year-Old Nandi Bushell Performs ‘Everlong’ Live With Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.