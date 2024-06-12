You Have to Watch This Dancer’s Fancy Footwork to Classical Music

The most creative dancers out there know you can dance to any kind of music—it's all about following the rhythm and coming up with great moves. And few people are as good an example of this as April Joy Johnston. This talented performer often records herself dancing to all kinds of music and posts them to social media. While her videos of her moving to funk and hip hop tracks are amazing, her brilliance can be best appreciated in the clips where she dances to classical music.

Johnston's choreography isn't what you'd expect. She doesn't display the soft, poised moves of a ballerina. Instead, her routines show that there is no one way to dance to classical music—it's not all just ballet or delicate waltz steps, despite what music lovers have thought for centuries. The dancer seamlessly uses her contemporary dance expertise and simply follows the song, giving herself the freedom to sway and even jump.

Johnston moves so naturally to classical music that, if you were to watch her without sound, you'd think she's dancing to any other kind of music. It's through her dancing that she tears down any supposed walls between genres. Sure, it's most commonly enjoyed sitting down in front of an orchestra or calmly listening to a record, but that doesn't mean it's meant to be stiff or inaccessible. Just like all music can be reduced to melody and harmony, it can all also be enjoyed and danced to by anyone who comes across it.

Whether dancing to Vivaldi's Summer or The Nutcracker, Johnston's videos have a hypnotic quality to them—a testament to her abilities both as a dancer and a choreographer. While she seems to have now stepped away from classical music for a bit, her clips dancing along to more contemporary songs are just as riveting.

