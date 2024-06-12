Home / Dance

You Have to Watch This Dancer’s Fancy Footwork to Classical Music

By Regina Sienra on June 12, 2024
@thisisnotaprilatall My 4th time trying to post something without community guidlines coming at me praying this goofy ahh dance makes it Dc: ‍♀️ #fyp #dancetiktok #dance #dancechallenge #footworkdance #freestyledance #heelclick ♬ Suite from “The Nutcracker” ballet op. 71a March (Tchaikovsky) – Orchestra of Classical Music

The most creative dancers out there know you can dance to any kind of music—it's all about following the rhythm and coming up with great moves. And few people are as good an example of this as April Joy Johnston. This talented performer often records herself dancing to all kinds of music and posts them to social media. While her videos of her moving to funk and hip hop tracks are amazing, her brilliance can be best appreciated in the clips where she dances to classical music.

Johnston's choreography isn't what you'd expect. She doesn't display the soft, poised moves of a ballerina. Instead, her routines show that there is no one way to dance to classical music—it's not all just ballet or delicate waltz steps, despite what music lovers have thought for centuries. The dancer seamlessly uses her contemporary dance expertise and simply follows the song, giving herself the freedom to sway and even jump.

Johnston moves so naturally to classical music that, if you were to watch her without sound, you'd think she's dancing to any other kind of music. It's through her dancing that she tears down any supposed walls between genres. Sure, it's most commonly enjoyed sitting down in front of an orchestra or calmly listening to a record, but that doesn't mean it's meant to be stiff or inaccessible. Just like all music can be reduced to melody and harmony, it can all also be enjoyed and danced to by anyone who comes across it.

Whether dancing to Vivaldi's Summer or The Nutcracker, Johnston's videos have a hypnotic quality to them—a testament to her abilities both as a dancer and a choreographer. While she seems to have now stepped away from classical music for a bit, her clips dancing along to more contemporary songs are just as riveting.

To stay up to date with the gifted dancer, you can follow Johnston on Instagram and TikTok.

April Joy Johnston is a talented dancer who challenges the ways someone can dance to classical music.

@thisisnotaprilatall Vivaldi – Summer!!! ☀️ dressing the occasion too (kinda). This one was hard to do so I already know autumn and winter are gonna take me tf out Dc: ‍♀️ #dancing #dancetiktok #dance #fyp #freestyledance #footworkdance #dancechallenge #heelclick #classicalmusic #vivaldi #bridgerton ♬ Vivaldi: Summer (L'estate): III. Presto – Johannes Helmer Pedersen

Johnston moves so naturally to classical music that, if you were to watch her without sound, you'd think she's dancing to any other kind of music.

@thisisnotaprilatall Hit this real quick before leaving for class ✨ thnx for all the love and support, cannot believe this silly little dance got so much love Dc: ‍♀️ #fyp #dancetiktok #dance #freestyledance #footworkdance #dancechallenge #heelclick #classicalmusic #bridgerton #cancan ♬ Can Can – Rias Orchestra & Helmuth Brandenburg

The dancer seamlessly uses her contemporary dance expertise and simply follows the song, giving herself the freedom to sway and even jump.

@thisisnotaprilatall Alright we’re done with the classical music for a bit, this has gone TOO far✊ but for future classical music vids I’ll hopefully wear a Bridgerton looking outfit by then! #fyp #dancetiktok #dance #footworkdance #freestyledance #sturdy #heelclick #classicalmusic #bridgerton ♬ Fire the Cannons (1812 Overture) – Jochen Flach & Peter Ilych Tchaikvsky & Thomas Hewitt Jones

Johnston's videos have a hypnotic quality to them—a testament to her abilities both as a dancer and a choreographer.

@thisisnotaprilatall I think my last one is better in terms of dance moves but I personally like how energetic this one is ig heel clicks are part of my dances now tho Dc: ‍♀️ #fyp #dancetiktok #dance #dancechallenge #footworkdance #freestyledance #heelclick #sturdy #classicalmusic ♬ Can Can – Rias Orchestra & Helmuth Brandenburg

@thisisnotaprilatall Tbh, not a fan of this song so it was a drag and a lil boring doing this one, but here it is ig Dc: ‍♀️ ( tbh I don’t know if I’d even count this as a dance cus it’s so chaotic ) #fyp #dancetiktok #dance #footworkdance #freestyledance #heelclick #dancechallenge #classicalmusic ♬ The Flight of the Bumblebee – Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov

@thisisnotaprilatall Couldn’t find a bridgerton looking dress around my price range so we’re going with this very cheap greek god looking one and I also couldn’t find any stockings in my closet so we’re going with short socks for now Dc: ‍♀️ #fyp #dancetiktok #dance #freestyledance #footworkdance #dancechallenge #heelclick #classicalmusic #blackpeopledancing ♬ Originalton – bastianosis

@thisisnotaprilatall Thought I’d do one of my favorite classical songs for my birthday! Thanks for all the love and support, yalls have a great day Dc: ‍♀️ #fyp #dancetiktok #dance #freestyledance #footworkdance #dancechallenge #heelclick #classicalmusic #birthday ♬ Messa da Requiem: II. Dies irae – Daniel Barenboim & Chicago Symphony Orchestra

@thisisnotaprilatall Another one of my faves IG: abr.illy (to see videos early ☺️) Dc: ‍♀️ #dancing #dancetiktok #dance #fyp #freestyledance #footworkdance #classicalmusic #dancechallenge #heelclick #abrilly #dancers ♬ G.Bizet, Carmen, Overture – AllMusicGallery

April Joy: Instagram | TikTok

Related Articles:

TikTokers Are Asking Their Parents To Show How They Danced to Music in the 1980s

Irish Kids Perform Super Catchy Dance Track That Music Lovers Are Calling the Song of the Summer

LED Dance Troupe Delivers Dazzling Light Performances and Electrifying Joy

Watch This Indian Dance Group’s Mesmerizing Routines Taking Over Talent Shows Around the World

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

TikTokers Are Asking Their Parents To Show How They Danced to Music in the 1980s
LED Dance Troupe Delivers Dazzling Light Performances and Electrifying Joy
Watch This Indian Dance Group’s Mesmerizing Routines Taking Over Talent Shows Around the World
Biologist Wins This Year’s ‘Dance Your PhD’ Contest With a Catchy Song About Kangaroo Behavior
Watch West Coast Swing Dancers Improvise Choreography for an Exciting Macarena
Incredible Dance Illusion Makes Two Men Look Like Their Bodies Intersect Each Other

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Guy Asks Random People on the Street To Teach Him Their Favorite Dance Moves
Watch This Skydiver Perfectly Control Her Body To Execute a Thrilling Routine Inside a Wind Tunnel
Striking Light Paintings Set Against a Fiery Red Sky at Bolivia’s Uyuni Salt Flat
Epic Performance Animates JR’s Paris Opera Façade
30 Creative Gifts for Dancers That Celebrate the Art of Movement
Watch Amazing Jump Roper Effortlessly Time Her Performance to Music

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.