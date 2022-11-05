Home / Design / Creative Products

Viscous Glazes Drip Down Playful Pieces of Handmade Pottery

By Margherita Cole on November 5, 2022
Unique Ceramics by Drippy Pots

Most people begin their mornings with a mug and a hot beverage. Well, Philadelphia-based ceramicist Brian Giniewski creates playful pottery that makes daily routines a little more special. His array of ceramic vessels features colorful thick glazes that appear to be frozen mid-drip, giving way to the name of his brand: Drippy Pots.

Each of these pieces is made by hand in Giniewski's studio. His distinct approach not only adds a sense of whimsy to your average cup or vase but also emphasizes an interesting contrast between the smooth glaze and the texture of the ceramic itself. “I take a lot of pride in making pieces that start people on their journey of collecting and living with handmade products,” Giniewski tells My Modern Met. “My approach to pottery is to make pieces that are fun, accessible, and indulgent with their use of color.”

After receiving his BFA and MFA in ceramics, Giniewski taught his craft at colleges and universities for several years. Then, when he moved to Philadelphia in 2016, he launched his own brand with the idea of filling a demand for cheerful homewares. “When I started Drippy Pots, I wasn't seeing a lot of bright, expressive color being used in handmade pottery, and I thought my work offered an interesting and different perspective,” he says. “I have been delighted to see the increased popularity in ceramics (and handmade products in general) since that time.” His diverse offerings are sold through numerous small independent businesses as well as large retailers, like SSENSE.

You can purchase available pots via Drippy Pots' website, and keep up to date with Giniewski's latest creations by following him on Instagram.

Ceramicist Brian Giniewski is the creative force behind Drippy Pots.

Unique Ceramics by Drippy PotsUnique Ceramics by Drippy Pots

He creates playful pottery pieces with a distinct thick glaze.

Unique Ceramics by Drippy PotsUnique Ceramics by Drippy PotsUnique Ceramics by Drippy Pots

The glaze appears to be frozen in a dripping motion, giving way to the name of the brand: Drippy Pots.

Unique Ceramics by Drippy PotsUnique Ceramics by Drippy PotsUnique Ceramics by Drippy PotsUnique Ceramics by Drippy PotsUnique Ceramics by Drippy PotsUnique Ceramics by Drippy PotsDrippy Pots: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Brian Giniewski.

