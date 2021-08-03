Home / Inspiring

Boy Proudly Wears Scar After Saving Younger Sister From Dog Attack

By Sara Barnes on August 3, 2021

 

In 2020, a then-6-year-old named Bridger Walker risked his life to save his younger sister from a dog attack. When the young boy saw a German Shepard charging at his sister, he stood between her and the dog. His sister was safe, but Bridger sustained extensive injuries to his face and head; he ended up getting 90 stitches afterward. “If someone had to die,” he said of his bravery, “I thought it should be me.”

At the time of the attack, news of Bridger's selfless act went viral. He earned public praise from members of the Avengers, including Chris Evans (Captain America), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), and Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk). “Keep being the man you are, we need people like you,” Evans said to the boy. “Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I've seen, I don't think there's much that can slow you down.”

 

It’s been a year since Bridger saved his sister. After some time to reflect, Bridger has the same attitude that he did in 2020. “My wife and I asked him, ‘Do you want it to go away?'” Bridger's dad, Robert Walker, shares. “And he said, ‘I don't want it to go all the way away.' Bridger views his scar as something to be proud of, but he also doesn't see it as being representative of his brave act. He just perceives it as, ‘I was a brother and that's what brothers do.' It's a reminder that his sister didn't get hurt, and that she is okay.”

It has taken some time for both physical and emotional healing to happen. After receiving support from celebrities and strangers alike, the family had to figure out a way to treat Bridger’s scarring. Thanks to the attention he gained, a New York City-based dermatologist named Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali offered to fly Bridger and provide treatment for free. The family took him up on that offer and Bridger had two laser procedures done there. Due to the pandemic, however, cross-country travel from their Wyoming home became a challenge, so Bridger completed the other procedures in nearby Utah.

The cosmetic procedures have allowed Bridger’s smile to “perk back up.” Although he still has a way to go in his recovery, the boy will undoubtedly face it all with the same bravery he showed a year ago.

In 2020, a young boy named Bridger Walker saved his sister from a dog attack and sustained injuries to his face and head.

 

News of his bravery went viral, and a New York City-based plastic surgeon has helped restore Bridger's smile.

h/t: [People]

