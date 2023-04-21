Home / Animals / Dogs

Family Adopts “Unicorn” Dog With Bump On Her Head

By Margherita Cole on April 21, 2023

Every dog is unique in its own way. However, there's only one special pup that has earned the title of “unicorn.”  Strawberry is a 2-year-old pitbull who has a large bump on her head caused by scar tissue from an old injury. Although not life-threatening, this distinctive feature nearly led to Strawberry being euthanized. Luckily, she was rescued by La Belle Foundation, who helped place her in a loving home.

When Strawberry arrived at the LA-based animal rescue organization in 2022, she was in pretty rough shape. “We saw Strawberry’s shelter picture in a state of such neglect and we knew we needed to save her,” says La Belle Foundation. “Her skin was bright pink from infection, covered in mange and she had 2 large lumps on her head. After several weeks of testing, a bone biopsy, and an MRI, we have discovered the lumps on her head are just scar tissue from an old injury and nothing life-threatening.” However, due to the risk of removing the tissue so close to Strawberry's brain, they opted to leave the bump as it was, adding, “We love our little unicorn just the way she is and we know we will find someone who feels the same!”

Under love and care, Strawberry was quickly on the road to recovery. All that was left for the sweet pittie mix was to find a family that could give her the adoration she deserved. Fortunately, when Pasadena mom Kristen Kuhlman came across Strawberry's photo, she was immediately drawn to her gentle eyes. “She's very unique and recognizable and one in a million, one of a kind,” Kuhlman says. “She fits right into our family. It's been great.” We hope Strawberry continues to live her bet life in her new home.

Strawberry, a “unicorn” dog with a bump on her head, was saved from euthanasia by being adopted by a loving family.

h/t: [Today]

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
