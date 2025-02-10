Artist Celebrates Birth of His Third Child in Ongoing Comic Series About Parenthood

Illustrator Yehuda Devir is known for capturing the humor and warmth of everyday family life in his ongoing comic series, One of Those Days. When we last featured his work in 2020, he was illustrating heartwarming moments with his wife and their then 1-year-old daughter. Nearly five years later, Devir’s family has grown, and the couple are now proud parents of three adorable children.

Devir and his wife, Maya, are now proud parents to Ariel, Ethan, and their newborn daughter, Liya. To announce Liya’s arrival, Devir shared a heartwarming illustration of himself and Maya snuggled up with their newborn at the hospital, capturing that special moment just after her birth. However, not all of Devir’s illustrations are purely sentimental—many humorously depict the highs, lows, and outright chaos of pregnancy and parenthood.

In a recent illustration, Devir humorously captures the moment their baby kicks from inside Maya’s stomach. The playful image depicts tiny hands and feet pressing outward, while a startled Maya instinctively reacts—accidentally kicking Devir in the face. In another, he depicts an exhausted, pregnant Maya resting on the couch while he tries to prop up some pillows for her—only for their kids to turn the moment into a playful frenzy, demanding “more pillows” to jump on.

Despite now being a family of five, Devir continues to balance his passion for illustration, running his business, and being a devoted husband and father. His comics perfectly capture the beautiful chaos of parenthood, making them incredibly relatable for anyone juggling family life.

Check out some of Devir’s latest comics below and find more illustrated family moments on his Instagram.

Illustrator Yehuda Devir recently announced the birth of his third child, Liya, through his ongoing comic series, One of Those Days.

Not all of Devir’s illustrations are purely sentimental—many humorously depict the highs, lows, and outright chaos of parenthood.

His comics perfectly capture the beautiful chaos of parenthood, making them incredibly relatable for anyone juggling family life.

Yehuda Devir: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Patreon

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Yehuda Devir.

Related Articles:

Artist Illustrates Everyday Life With His Wife and 1-Year-Old Daughter in Relatable Comics

Artist Illustrates Adorable and Funny Moments of Life as First Time Parents

Illustrator Who Draws Married Life Comics Shares the Year-Long Journey to Getting Pregnant