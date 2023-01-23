Home / Wedding

Apollo 11 Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Turns 93 and Gets Married To Celebrate the Occasion

By Regina Sienra on January 23, 2023

In July 1969, Buzz Aldrin became one of the first two people to ever walk the Moon as part of the Apollo 11 mission. After retiring from NASA two years later, he became an advocate for space exploration. Now, he has reached another milestone—he has tied the knot. The legendary astronaut turned 93 years old; and as part of the celebration, he married his longtime partner, Dr. Anca Faur, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.

“On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot,” he shared, along with a couple of pictures of the wedding reception. “We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers.” The bride wore a glittering long dress, while the groom  donned a tuxedo featuring his medals on his lapel.

With the news of Aldrin’s now fourth marriage making headlines, many have been wondering, who is Anca Faur? In addition to being Aldrin's partner for the last four years, she is an accomplished woman in her own right and has a PhD in chemical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. Faur was also previously a board member at the California Hydrogen Business Council. Since 2019, she has been the executive vice president of Buzz Aldrin Ventures, the former astronaut's company.

As for Aldrin, though he’s stepped away from NASA decades ago, the nonagenarian is still very involved with space exploration. Over the last decade, Aldrin—who spent about two hours on the Moon’s surface and made three space walks as pilot of the 1966 Gemini 12 mission—has called for a  human mission to Mars. Recalling his trip to the Moon in a New York Times op-ed in 2013, he wrote: “Now I see the Moon in a far different light—not as a destination but more a point of departure, one that places humankind on a trajectory to homestead Mars and become a two-planet species. It is time to lay the groundwork for effective global human exploration of space.”

Though Mars is still a goal for humankind in the future, Aldrin has marital bliss to enjoy in the present. It has already started off great thanks to the outpouring of support and well wishes for his birthday. Before posting the wedding announcement, the former astronaut thanked the public for their kind words. “Thank you for all of the Happy Birthday wishes and heartfelt goodwill! It means a lot and I hope to continue serving a greater cause for many more revolutions around the sun!!” he posted. “Onward and upward and best wishes to all of you as well!

Former Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin turned 93 years old; and as part of the celebration, he married his longtime partner, Dr. Anca Faur.

Apollo 11 Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Turns 93 and Gets Married to Celebrate the Occasion

Photo: Photo: NASA via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

He also thanked the public for their birthday wishes.

Buzz Aldrin: Website | Twitter
h/t: [BBC]

Related Articles:

RIP Michael Collins: The Man Who Helped NASA Land on the Moon Dies at Age 90

Discover Why Neil Armstrong Was Chosen as the First Man to Walk on the Moon

30+ Historic Photos Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon Landing

LEGO Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 with Life-Sized Astronaut Model

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

New Martin Luther King and Coretta Scott King Statue Was Unveiled in Boston to Mixed Reviews
Louvre Decides to Limit Daily Entries to Give Visitors a Better Experience
Sweden’s 2022 Gävle Goat Survived to the New Year 2023
Actor Edward Norton Discovers That Pocahontas Is His 12th Great Grandmother
‘Sopranos’ Actor Discovered a Famous Baroque Painting Hiding in Plain Sight
‘Sherlock Holmes’ and Many Other Works Become Public Domain in 2023

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Lionel Messi’s World Cup Instagram Post Is Now the Most-Liked Ever
Over 190 Countries Pledges To Protect 30% Of Earth’s Land and Water Ecosystems
Man Travels Across Japan With a GPS Tracker To Create a 4,000-Mile Marriage Proposal
New Zealand Passes Law That Bans Cigarettes for Future Generations
Community Throws Last Birthday Party for 4-Year-Old With Terminal Brain Cancer
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Spirit of Ukraine Are Named Time’s 2022 Person of the Year

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.