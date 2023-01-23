Apollo 11 Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Turns 93 and Gets Married to Celebrate the Occasion

On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot.We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers pic.twitter.com/VwMP4W30Tn — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) January 21, 2023

In July 1969, Buzz Aldrin became one of the first two people to ever walk the Moon as part of the Apollo 11 mission. After retiring from NASA two years later, he became an advocate for space exploration. Now, he has reached another milestone—he has tied the knot. The legendary astronaut turned 93 years old; and as part of the celebration, he married his longtime partner, Dr. Anca Faur, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.

“On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot,” he shared, along with a couple of pictures of the wedding reception. “We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers.” The bride wore a glittering long dress, while the groom donned a tuxedo featuring his medals on his lapel.

With the news of Aldrin’s now fourth marriage making headlines, many have been wondering, who is Anca Faur? In addition to being Aldrin's partner for the last four years, she is an accomplished woman in her own right and has a PhD in chemical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. Faur was also previously a board member at the California Hydrogen Business Council. Since 2019, she has been the executive vice president of Buzz Aldrin Ventures, the former astronaut's company.

As for Aldrin, though he’s stepped away from NASA decades ago, the nonagenarian is still very involved with space exploration. Over the last decade, Aldrin—who spent about two hours on the Moon’s surface and made three space walks as pilot of the 1966 Gemini 12 mission—has called for a human mission to Mars. Recalling his trip to the Moon in a New York Times op-ed in 2013, he wrote: “Now I see the Moon in a far different light—not as a destination but more a point of departure, one that places humankind on a trajectory to homestead Mars and become a two-planet species. It is time to lay the groundwork for effective global human exploration of space.”

Though Mars is still a goal for humankind in the future, Aldrin has marital bliss to enjoy in the present. It has already started off great thanks to the outpouring of support and well wishes for his birthday. Before posting the wedding announcement, the former astronaut thanked the public for their kind words. “Thank you for all of the Happy Birthday wishes and heartfelt goodwill! It means a lot and I hope to continue serving a greater cause for many more revolutions around the sun!!” he posted. “Onward and upward and best wishes to all of you as well!

Thank you for all of the Happy Birthday wishes and heartfelt goodwill! It means a lot and I hope to continue serving a greater cause for many more revolutions around the sun!!Onward and upward and best wishes to all of you as well! — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) January 20, 2023

