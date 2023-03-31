Home / Inspiring

76-Year-Old Fashion Influencer Defies Expectations by Wearing Whatever She Wants

By Regina Sienra on March 31, 2023
@lifeinmy70s Fashion is for everyone! Reinventing yourself as you age isn’t changing who you are, it just means finding things that work with who you are now. #aginggracefully #aging #aginggracefullyover50 ♬ original sound – 🙁

Aging is a natural part of life, yet it has long been stigmatized. Luckily, many people are speaking up to change that. Even better, some are having a lot of fun and liberating themselves while doing so. Candace Leslie Cima is a 76-year-old fashion and lifestyle influencer working to change the attitudes regarding aging for both her generation and the ones following hers. Whether she's sharing her favorite outfits of the week or speaking candidly about how to face the passage of time, Cima has become an advocate for the visibility of older women via her social media presence, an ongoing documentation aptly called Life in My 70s.

Cima's story as an influencer began at 72, when she first got an Instagram account. Curious about what influencers were, she took a deep dive, only to find that there weren't that many voices in her age group. Determined to send a message out, she began a fashion-dedicated account and from there built a following on multiple platforms, including TikTok, to speak about what was mostly on her mind—aging. “I remember being on the checkout line at a supermarket and looking at the headlines on those magazines. They would always have headlines like ‘How to look your best at 20, 30, and 40.' Never did they mention 50, 60, and 70,” she recalls in a video about her wish to understand the stigma around aging.

So what easier way to initiate a conversation than by openly being yourself? In one of her most popular videos, Cima appears to respond to someone criticizing her choice to wear sleeveless tops. “You’re 60, you shouldn’t wear that,” she quotes a detractor before replying, “I am actually 75,” and walking up and down her kitchen like it was a high-fashion runway. In other videos, we can see her confidently walking by a pool deck in a bathing suit, giving styling tips, or showcasing her strength by climbing a tree.

In addition to her videos, Cima also has a blog where she speaks at length about aging and fashion, making it as accessible as possible for women of all walks of life. After all, everyone ages, so we all as a society should normalize these changes and learn to see them positively. For her, age is not just a number, it's a badge of honor to wear proudly. “The only way that view is going to change is if we as older women show them that aging is a gift, something to be embraced, valued and shared,” she writes. “A culmination of years of discovery and learning that allows us to be the best version of ourselves. Then when and where we can, helping other women to do the same.”

Candace Leslie Cima is a 76-year-old fashion and lifestyle influencer working to change the attitudes regarding aging for both her generation and the ones on the way.

@lifeinmy70s With the right attitude, aging can be so fun! #womenover70 #aginggracefully #thoughtsonaging #aging #proaging ♬ Chopin Nocturne No. 2 Piano Mono – moshimo sound design

Whether she's sharing her favorite outfits of the week or speaking candidly about how to face the passage of time, Cima has become an advocate for the visibility of older women via her account, aptly called Life in My 70s.

@lifeinmy70s Which one is your favorite? #valentinesday #valentinesdayoutfitideas #fashionover70 #aginggracefully #fashionforolderwomen #womenover70 ♬ its a wrap sped up – xxtristanxo

For her, age is not just a number, it's a badge of honor to wear proudly. She says, “The only way that view is going to change is if we as older women show them that aging is a gift, something to be embraced, valued and shared.”

@lifeinmy70s See more outfits & other amazing products for Holiday 2022 in my Holiday gift guide! #womenover70 #holidayoufits #holidaygiftguide #holiday2022 #fashionover70 ♬ Sirtaki (Zorba the Geek) – LucasGitanoFamily

Life in My 70s: Website | Instagram | TikTok
h/t: [Bored Panda]

Related Articles:

Two 81-Year-Old Women Set Out on Epic Trip to See the World in 80 Days

Seniors Recreate Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance, Get Roses From the Pop Superstar

Woman Becomes a Fashion Model at 68 Years Old, Proving Age Doesn’t Define Beauty

75-Year-Old Grandpa Dresses Like Stylish Celebrities Proving Fashion Has No Age Limit

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Genius Teens Discover New Proofs for the Pythagorean Theorem
Teen Sweethearts Finally Marry 60 Years After Their Parents Stopped Their Wedding
Christian Dior Exhibition in Tokyo Comes Alive With Incredible Architectural Backdrops
Two 81-Year-Old Women Set Out on Epic Trip to See the World in 80 Days
Mom Offers To Pay People To Hang Out With Her Son Who Has Down Syndrome, Gets an Amazing Response
Man Needed a New Prosthesis for His Finger So He Turned to Reddit for Help

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

20 Fun Flower Hair Accessories To Celebrate Spring
10 Fearless Women From History Who Fought for a Better Future
8-Year-Old Artist Surprises Aunt With Painted Portrait That Earned Finalist Spot in an Art Competition
Luggage Handler Achieves Long-Life Dream of Becoming Pilot
Grandpa Films “Peppa Pig on Vacation” for Granddaughter Who Snuck Toys Into His Luggage
25 Flower-Themed Accessories To Celebrate Spring in Style

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.