Huge strides were made for the Land Back movement on Cape Cod. On October 30, 2026, approximately 126 acres of ancestral land were returned to Indigenous ownership. Given the history of the land itself, the transfer was a particularly meaningful one, more than 400 years in the making.

The land, which overlooks what is now known as First Encounter Beach in Eastham, Massachusetts, is near where the Nauset, who are part of the Wampanoag Nation, first came across a group of Pilgrims who had arrived aboard the Mayflower in 1620. While the name of the beach commemorates this historic encounter, it was also the site of a confrontation in which the Nauset defended their homeland.

The property had been in the care of The Nature Conservancy since 1986 and was recently gifted to the Native Land Conservancy, an Indigenous-led nonprofit organization based in Mashpee, a historic town located on the Upper Cape. Founded in 2012, the organization works to preserve natural landscapes while reconnecting Indigenous communities with their ancestral lands.

“This location holds so many stories that were buried and are ready to be unearthed,” said Ramona Peters, founder and board president of the Native Land Conservancy and a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe.

Earlier this year, the organization also purchased a neighboring 20.4-acre property, meaning that approximately 146 acres of land in the area are now under Indigenous care. The conservation area has been given the name T8nupâhs Uwatuhshât, which translates to “at the turtle’s nest” in Wôpanâak. The name is particularly fitting, as diamondback terrapins return to the area each year to lay their eggs.

Aside from its historical and cultural significance, the land is also home to a variety of wildlife, including the diamondback terrapin and eastern box turtle. The Native Land Conservancy will continue to protect the area’s natural habitats while providing Indigenous communities with an opportunity to reconnect with the land and its history.

120 acres of land overlooking First Encounter Beach on Cape Cod were returned to Indigenous ownership.

The land is home to a variety of wildlife, including the diamondback terrapin turtle, whose habitat will continue to be protected by The Native Land Conservancy.

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