Home / Architecture

Architects Design a Futuristic Rotating Hotel That Will Float on the Persian Gulf

By Samantha Pires on March 22, 2021

This Architect Designed a Conceptual Eco-Floating Hotel in Qatar

Turkish architecture firm Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio (HAADS) has created a conceptual floating hotel for Qatar. The project includes a circular volume that floats on the Persian Gulf and is designed to slowly rotate over the course of a day. The massive hotel concept includes over 150 guest rooms connected to lush green spaces and interior waterfalls. On top of the unique and futuristic form, guests will have access to a wide range of building amenities like a spa, gym, mini-golf, and pools.

The design firm explains that it is now working on technical design elements to best introduce sustainable practices. “Our team is working and studying with technical consultants and experts from different fields,” explains HAADS. “This project adopts the motto of minimum energy loss and zero waste as a principle according to the design approach it has put forward. Due to its characteristic moving feature, it generates electrical energy by rotating around its position according to the water flow and provides users with different perspective experiences.”

This Architect Designed a Conceptual Eco-Floating Hotel in Qatar

Some of the current green building elements include the vortex in the center of the roof designed to collect rainwater that will be used for an irrigation system. Energy may be produced through solar panels, wind turbines, and a tidal energy system that works as the hotel rotates in the water. On top of all these goals, the designers also say that the hotel will work to purify and use seawater for their operations and that no waste produced by the hotel should impact the environment.

Though this project is branded as an eco-floating hotel, many designers might point out that a luxury hotel off the coast of Qatar is difficult to believe as a very green project. For more information about sustainable architecture and how a building's environmental impact is measured, read our article on LEED and other third-party certification systems as well as our piece on Declare—a group of architects and engineers who have signed an agreement outlining the directives of truly green buildings.

Scroll down to see HAADS' conceptual hotel. For more projects by the studio, see My Modern Met’s previous coverage of a twisting tower inspired by muscle fibers for the NYC skyline.

Turkish architecture firm Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio has designed a conceptual eco-floating hotel for Qatar.

This Architect Designed a Conceptual Eco-Floating Hotel in QatarThis Architect Designed a Conceptual Eco-Floating Hotel in QatarThis Architect Designed a Conceptual Eco-Floating Hotel in QatarThis Architect Designed a Conceptual Eco-Floating Hotel in QatarThis Architect Designed a Conceptual Eco-Floating Hotel in Qatar

Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio: Website | Instagram | Pinterest | LinkedIn
h/t: [Yanko Design, Uncrate]

All images via Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio.

Related Articles:

Foster + Partners Has Designed an Idyllic Circular Resort Lassoing the Red Sea

Gorgeous Floating Research Station Wins the 2020 Grand Prix Award

Floating Island Parks Will Soon Be Built in Copenhagen Harbor

This Unique Luxury Hotel Is Camouflaged in the Grassy Nordic Landscape

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Zaha Hadid Architects’ Stunning New Civic Art Center Is Now Under Construction in China
Architects Transform a Frank Lloyd Wright-Style Villa Into a Chic Tokyo Hotel
5 Awe-Inspiring Gothic Cathedrals That Celebrate the Flamboyant Architectural Style
Futuristic ‘Blackbird Cabin’ Concept Is Folded Like Architectural Origami
Foster + Partners Is Designing a New Airport Inspired by the Sand Dunes in Saudi Arabia
The Architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright: 10 Historic Buildings by the Legendary American Architect

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This Unique Hokkaido Retreat Was Designed Using an Algorithm
Foster + Partners Has Designed an Idyllic Circular Resort Lassoing the Red Sea
15+ Frank Lloyd Wright-Inspired Gifts for Architects and Architecture Lovers
Architects Design Whimsical “Tree House” Resort in Hangzhou, China
Incredible ‘Bookshelf Theater’ Unveiled at Tokyo’s Kadokawa Culture Museum
Paris Was Rebuilt: How Baron Haussmann Created the Metropolis We Know Today

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.