Cats Who Joined Tough Street Gangs Show Off Their Bling in These Funny AI-Generated Images

By Regina Sienra on January 17, 2024

ai-generated images of cats sitting on a sidewalk wearing hoodies and drinking

Cats can be ruthless when they feel like it. Those who have ever been around one know they rarely follow orders, can be daring, and even throw punches when they are annoyed. That's why, in another universe, it wouldn't be completely out of character to see them ruling the streets. In one of the funniest and laidback uses of AI, these furry friends have been turned into little gangsters, showing their bling and breaking the law. These may be the cutest criminals you've ever seen.

First shared by Andrey Ramsey (aka Gruffium) in a Facebook group called Cursed AI, these quirky AI images see the felines terrorizing the streets of a sprawling city like New York. They're not afraid to enjoy a beer on the sidewalk with their pals, carry an unconcealed firearm, or fan out their stacks of cash. The meowfia can also be seen dealing fish, partaking in high stakes gambling, and engaging in street fights. It isn't all fun and games though. The series of images has a story. Justice is eventually served as the kittens are chased by the police and eventually put behind bars—orange jumpsuits and all.

For all the humor in these scenes, there's an extra layer of fun in the shortcomings of AI. For example, in the image above, the cat in the far left simply has a beer can glued to its chest. The cat is not holding it in any way! Other images have felines with human fingers holding cash. Besides the tech glitches, the images also show cats in complete outfits sharing the spotlight with felines wearing only their collars. Are they spies? Doing an inside job from within their human's house? Whatever you think the story is, these tough cats have already stolen our hearts.

cats wearing hoodies and chains walking down the street

cats holding guns out of a car

These quirky AI images see the felines terrorizing the streets of a city that looks like New York.

cats walking down the street in hoodies and chains

cats fighting in the street

The meowfia also deals fish and partakes in some high stakes gambling.

cats wearing hoodies selling fish

cats loitering wearing hoodies and hats

cats dealing at a table

In the end, justice is served as the kittens are chased by the police and eventually put behind bars—orange jumpsuits and all.

cats running from police

cats wearing orange suits in jail

