‘2024 Pissed-Off Cats Calendar’ Unveils Its Cast of Adorably Angry Felines

Cats can be cute, funny, and curious. They can also be mean, surly, and entirely unimpressed. But it’s all of these personality traits that make them internet royalty, beloved by many all around the world. As a tribute to the ruthlessness of felines, The Raccoon Society has created the 2024 Pissed-Off Cats Calendar. Now, you can fill your year with indifferent stares and snarky statements from our favorite fluffy friends.

This is the second year The Raccoon Society has released the Pissed-Off Cats Calendar, but its history began even before that. “A couple of years ago, we were developing some greeting cards that featured grumpy cats with humorous text,” Tim Sanders from The Raccoon Society tells My Modern Met. “We soon found so many moody-looking cat photos to choose from, we had a hard time settling on the handful we needed. After the success of those cards, we landed on the idea of the calendar as a way to have more fun with grumpy cats and connect them to seasons and holidays throughout the year.”

As anyone who has been around cats knows, there's no limit to the amount of funny faces cats can make, turning the selection process into a fun adventure. “As we culled through the images, I began to observe the facial cues of cats, and what separates a ‘mildly annoyed' feline from a ‘get away from me right now' one,” Sanders explains. “These facial expressions informed the captions we wrote, and it was great fun to interpret what the ‘June Cat' was saying with its bored, irritated look, versus the ‘September Cat' with its fierce fangs bared.”

Striving to showcase a variety of settings to match the season, The Raccoon Society worked with different photographers. “We were blessed to discover how many talented photographers love cats,” Sanders explains. This allowed them to have a funny and fully-rounded calendar rotation, boasting a cat in the snow, a summer garden, wearing a halloween costume, and more.

As if looking up to a cat's annoyed glare wasn't fun enough, The Raccoon Society also added over 300 quirky holidays to their calendar, which they consider one of the most fun parts to put together. “We knew about a few funny official occasions like ‘National Dress Up Your Pet Day' (January 14), but we hadn't realized how many exist, and how creative they are,” Sanders said. “Once we looked into it and realized there are days that celebrate everything from napping (March 11) to waffles (March 25), we picked the funniest ones and included them in the calendar. It adds an extra layer of fun to the experience, with folks checking each day to see what's being celebrated or commemorated.”

You can order your 2024 Pissed-off Cats Calendar on Etsy and Amazon. To stay up to date with The Raccoon Society's creations, you can follow them on Instagram.

