Digital Artist Merges Famous Faces to Create Confusing Celebrity Mashups

By Emma Taggart on January 28, 2021
Celebrity Face Mash-Ups by Morphy_Me

Chris Hemsworth and Brad Pitt

At first glance, these photos look like standard celebrity portraits, however, they might make you do a double-take. French digital artist Benji (aka @morphy_me) takes two famous faces and blends them together to create a brand new, totally made-up face. That’s right—none of these people actually exist!

Benji doesn’t use the popular editing apps like FaceApp. Instead, he uses Photoshop to masterfully create his face fusions. From Winona Ryder merged with Natalie Portman to Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Pattinson, each mash-up looks so real, it’s almost eerie. Benji’s ever-growing portfolio visualizes an alternative world, where celebrities aren’t quite as we know them.

The prolific photo manipulator started his Instagram account in 2015 with the desire to share his first face morphs with the world. Now with over 104,000 followers, he can't believe his digital art has gained so much popularity. “I've always been into editing,” Benji tells My Modern Met. “I love playing with the resemblances that celebrities can have, but also messing with people's heads.” He continues, “I think some of my edits are disturbing, beautiful, and funny. It's really interesting to see how people react differently to them.”

Check out Benji’s celebrity face morphs below and find more from his portfolio on Instagram.

Benji (of @morphy_me) takes two famous faces and blends them together to create a brand new, totally made-up celebrity.

Celebrity Face Mash-Ups by Morphy_Me

Emma Stone and Anya Taylor-Joy

Celebrity Face Mash-Ups by Morphy_Me

Idris Elba and Mahershala Ali

Each mash-up looks just like a real person, but they don't actually exist.

Celebrity Face Mash-Ups by Morphy_Me

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Celebrity Face Mash-Ups by Morphy_Me

Emma Watson and Margot Robbie

Can you guess the two celebrities behind each face?

Celebrity Face Mash-Ups by Morphy_Me

Leonardo Dicaprio and Cole Sprouse

Celebrity Face Mash-Ups by Morphy_Me

Natalie Portman and Jessica Chastain

Celebrity Face Mash-Ups by Morphy_Me

Zendaya and Beyonce

Celebrity Face Mash-Ups by Morphy_Me

Winona Ryder and Millie Bobby Brown

Celebrity Face Mash-Ups by Morphy_Me

Donald Glover and John David Washington

Celebrity Face Mash-Ups by Morphy_Me

Emma Watson and Felicity Jones

Celebrity Face Mash-Ups by Morphy_Me

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Celebrity Face Mash-Ups by Morphy_Me

Saoirse Ronan and Kate Winslet

Celebrity Face Mash-Ups by Morphy_Me

Leo Dicaprio and Jack Nicholson

Celebrity Face Mash-Ups by Morphy_Me

Jamie Dornan and Chris Pratt

Celebrity Face Mash-Ups by Morphy_Me

Emma Roberts and Julia Roberts

Celebrity Face Mash-Ups by Morphy_Me

Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Pattinson

Celebrity Face Mash-Ups by Morphy_Me

Ian Somerhalder and Chris Pine

Celebrity Face Mash-Ups by Morphy_Me

Margot Robbie and Samara Weaving

Celebrity Face Mash-Ups by Morphy_Me

Lily Collins and Elizabeth Taylor

Celebrity Face Mash-Ups by Morphy_Me

Lily Collins and Audrey Hepburn

Celebrity Face Mash-Ups by Morphy_Me

Anne Hathaway and Natalie Portman

Celebrity Face Mash-Ups by Morphy_Me

Christian Bale and Timothée Chalamet

Celebrity Face Mash-Ups by Morphy_Me

Keanu Reeves and Adam Driver

Celebrity Face Mash-Ups by Morphy_Me

Winona Ryder and Natalie Portman

Celebrity Face Mash-Ups by Morphy_Me

Jim Carrey and Will Ferrell

Benji / Morphy_Me: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Benji / Morphy_Me.

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.