Digital Artist Merges Famous Faces to Create Confusing Celebrity Mashups

At first glance, these photos look like standard celebrity portraits, however, they might make you do a double-take. French digital artist Benji (aka @morphy_me) takes two famous faces and blends them together to create a brand new, totally made-up face. That’s right—none of these people actually exist!

Benji doesn’t use the popular editing apps like FaceApp. Instead, he uses Photoshop to masterfully create his face fusions. From Winona Ryder merged with Natalie Portman to Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Pattinson, each mash-up looks so real, it’s almost eerie. Benji’s ever-growing portfolio visualizes an alternative world, where celebrities aren’t quite as we know them.

The prolific photo manipulator started his Instagram account in 2015 with the desire to share his first face morphs with the world. Now with over 104,000 followers, he can't believe his digital art has gained so much popularity. “I've always been into editing,” Benji tells My Modern Met. “I love playing with the resemblances that celebrities can have, but also messing with people's heads.” He continues, “I think some of my edits are disturbing, beautiful, and funny. It's really interesting to see how people react differently to them.”

Check out Benji’s celebrity face morphs below and find more from his portfolio on Instagram.

Benji (of @morphy_me) takes two famous faces and blends them together to create a brand new, totally made-up celebrity.

Each mash-up looks just like a real person, but they don't actually exist.

Can you guess the two celebrities behind each face?

Benji / Morphy_Me: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Benji / Morphy_Me.

