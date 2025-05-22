With his Architecture in Music series, former concert cellist turned photographer Charles Brooks takes us inside the secret world of musical instruments. From Steinway pianos to a Stradivarius violin, the series looks at the interiors of well-worn instruments with photographs that often look like the inside of abandoned buildings.

Over the past several years, Brooks has refined the technology needed to take these photographs, which has allowed him to access even smaller spaces. By adapting a medical endoscope for high-resolution photography, he's been able to enter into everything from a violin to an oboe. It's a major feat for the photographer, which resulted in him photographing the interior of an 18th-century Stradivarius violin, something that has not previously been done.

Typically, the interior of instruments is only viewed when under repair, but Brooks' unique creative project shines light on their craftsmanship and history while closed. And sometimes, these images have also led to interesting discoveries. Such was the case with one cello from New Zealand, which was involved in a car accident. The cello was badly damaged, and while under repair, the luthier signed the interior. Other luthiers followed suit during subsequent repairs, and this unusual practice was only discovered during Brooks' photo session.

“What we ended up discovering was a string of signatures documenting not just the life of the cello, but the history of luthiery in New Zealand—spanning from 1911 all the way to 1988,” Brooks tells My Modern Met. “We had no idea those signatures were there until we looked inside. That sense of unexpected discovery is one of the things I love most about this work.”

Brooks' photographs testify to the life of each instrument, from the hours of practice and performance to the patches and repairs needed to prolong its life. This fascinating history is part of what pushes Brooks to continue his work, and he is currently trying to refine his technology to photograph instruments like trumpets, whose curves make imaging difficult.

“I hope these photos help people connect with that hidden history—to see not just the craftsmanship, but the life each instrument has lived,” shares Brooks. “Some, like the Chappuy violin with its dozens of internal patches, feel almost like a comfortable old leather jacket—something worn, repaired, and deeply cherished. These aren’t just museum pieces; they’re working tools that have been used and loved for centuries.”

Scroll down to see more of Brooks' incredible photography, which is also available as prints on his website.

