Hidden Interiors of Musical Instruments Look Like Secret Rooms of Old World Architecture

By Jessica Stewart on May 22, 2025
Interior of a Martin D-35 guitar

Martin D-35 guitar

With his Architecture in Music series, former concert cellist turned photographer Charles Brooks takes us inside the secret world of musical instruments. From Steinway pianos to a Stradivarius violin, the series looks at the interiors of well-worn instruments with photographs that often look like the inside of abandoned buildings.

Over the past several years, Brooks has refined the technology needed to take these photographs, which has allowed him to access even smaller spaces. By adapting a medical endoscope for high-resolution photography, he's been able to enter into everything from a violin to an oboe. It's a major feat for the photographer, which resulted in him photographing the interior of an 18th-century Stradivarius violin, something that has not previously been done.

Typically, the interior of instruments is only viewed when under repair, but Brooks' unique creative project shines light on their craftsmanship and history while closed. And sometimes, these images have also led to interesting discoveries. Such was the case with one cello from New Zealand, which was involved in a car accident. The cello was badly damaged, and while under repair, the luthier signed the interior. Other luthiers followed suit during subsequent repairs, and this unusual practice was only discovered during Brooks' photo session.

“What we ended up discovering was a string of signatures documenting not just the life of the cello, but the history of luthiery in New Zealand—spanning from 1911 all the way to 1988,” Brooks tells My Modern Met. “We had no idea those signatures were there until we looked inside. That sense of unexpected discovery is one of the things I love most about this work.”

Brooks' photographs testify to the life of each instrument, from the hours of practice and performance to the patches and repairs needed to prolong its life. This fascinating history is part of what pushes Brooks to continue his work, and he is currently trying to refine his technology to photograph instruments like trumpets, whose curves make imaging difficult.

“I hope these photos help people connect with that hidden history—to see not just the craftsmanship, but the life each instrument has lived,” shares Brooks. “Some, like the Chappuy violin with its dozens of internal patches, feel almost like a comfortable old leather jacket—something worn, repaired, and deeply cherished. These aren’t just museum pieces; they’re working tools that have been used and loved for centuries.”

Scroll down to see more of Brooks' incredible photography, which is also available as prints on his website.

Charles Brooks explores the hidden interiors of musical instruments with his series, Architecture in Music.

Interior of a cello hit by a train

Cello hit by a train

Interior of a 1717 Stradivarius Violin – 'ex Hämmerle – ex Baumgartner'

1717 Stradivarius Violin – ‘ex Hämmerle – ex Baumgartner'

Interior of a c. 1880 Hopf violin

c. 1880 Hopf violin

Interior of a Klaus Jacobsen lute

Klaus Jacobsen lute

Interior of a Taylor GS Mini Guitar

Taylor GS Mini Guitar

By adapting a medical endoscope for high-resolution photography, he's been able to explore a whole range of instruments.

Interior of a 1995 Prestige Low C Bass Clarinet

1995 Prestige Low C Bass Clarinet

Interior of a Meinl conga drum

Meinl conga drum

Interior of a Larilee Elkhart oboe

Larilee Elkhart oboe

Interior of a Roberto Hernandez "Seven Moons" guitar

Roberto Hernandez “Seven Moons” guitar

Interior of a St. Mark's pipe organ

St. Mark's pipe organ

Interior of a Steinway Piano

Steinway Piano

“I hope these photos help people connect with that hidden history—to see not just the craftsmanship, but the life each instrument has lived.”

Interior of a Ibanez acoustic guitar

Ibanez acoustic guitar

Interior of a Steinway piano

Steinway Piano

Interior of a Charles Theress double bass

c. 1860 Charles Theress double bass

Interior of a wooden flute

Wooden flute

Interior of a 1770 Chappuy violin

1770 Chappuy violin

