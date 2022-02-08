Home / Photography

Stunning Photos Reveal the Architectural Interiors Hidden Within Classical Instruments

By Jessica Stewart on February 8, 2022
Interior of Cello

c. 1780 Cello by Lockey Hill

If you look quickly at Charles Brooks‘ photographs, you might think that he's an adventurer documenting abandoned buildings. But upon closer observation, one notes something a bit different about these cavernous spaces and tunnels. They aren't, in fact, buildings but the interiors of classical musical instruments that Brooks photographs for his project Architecture in Music.

The series is a culmination of Brooks' past and present lives, as he worked as a concert cellist for 20 years before starting his career as a professional photographer. This look “under the hood” of instruments that he's familiar with allows him to satisfy his curiosity as a musician and get creative as a photographer.

“The interior of a cello or violin was only something you only saw when being repaired. The intricate complexity of a piano's action was hidden behind thick lacquered wood. It was always a thrill to see inside them during a rare visit to a luthier,” Brooks tells My Modern Met. “Exploring the inner workings of these instruments came naturally as soon as I was able to get my hands on the probe lenses necessary to photograph the instruments without damage.”

Creatively, Brooks used a focus stacking effect in an innovative manner to make these small spaces seem quite large. Achieving the effect, while keeping everything sharp, was quite difficult. “None of the series are a single shot,” Brooks reveals. “It is impossible to have such clear focus in a single frame. Instead, I take dozens to hundreds of images from the same position, slowly shifting the focus from front to back. Those frames are then carefully blended into a final shot where everything is clear. The result fools the brain into believing that it's looking at something large or cavernous. I like the duality that the instrument's interior appears to be its own concert hall.”

As Brooks began the series, he was surprised by what he saw inside. Each instrument has its own story to tell, with repair and tool marks showing its history. From an 18th-century cello to a modern saxophone, these musical instruments are distinct in their features. By peering into them, Brooks was able to gain a new appreciation for the craftsmanship and engineering behind the design.

“I expected to see a bigger difference between the pianos—Steinway and Fazioli—each of which cost hundreds of thousands. I think their striking similarity, even at such a macro level, is a testament to the mechanics of a piano action having reached a certain perfection in design. But the biggest surprise had to be the didgeridoo. I wasn't aware that they are carved out by termites, not by hand! The organic surface is so alien, I find it quite mesmerizing.”

Brooks hopes that his photographs will allow music-lovers to gain a new appreciation not only for musicians but for the entire chain of experts who dedicate themselves to crafting these instruments.

Architecture in Music is a fascinating look at the interiors of classical musical instruments.

Charles Brooks Grand Piano Interior

Fazioli Grand Piano

Steinway Model D Grand Piano

Steinway Model D Grand Piano

Interior of Steinway Piano

Steinway Model D Grand Piano

Using focus stacking, photographer and former concert cellist Charles Brooks creates the illusion of grand spaces.

Interior of Grand Piano

Fazioli Grand Piano

Interior of Rose Gold Flute

14k Rose Gold Flute

Often, he compares modern and antique instruments, like these three saxophones.

Balanced Action Saxophone

1940s Selmer Balanced Action Saxophone

Inside of 1980s Yanagisawa Saxophone

1980s Yanagisawa Saxophone

Interior of Selmer Saxophone

2021 Selmer Saxophone

One of his biggest surprises was a didgeridoo, as the interior is carved out by termites.

Interior of Australian Didgeridoo

Australian Didgeridoo by Trevor Gillespie Peckham

Charles Brooks: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Charles Brooks.

Related Articles:

Haunting Photos of Deserted Pianos in Abandoned Buildings

Elegant Sculptures Formed From Deconstructed Instruments

Ornate Ink Drawings Transform String Instruments Into Unconventional Storybooks

Giant Violin Floats Along Venice’s Grand Canal to Celebrate the Rebirth of Art, Music, and Culture

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Heartbreaking Side-by-Side Photo Collages Reveal Stark Differences of Children Around the World
Photographer Reveals What Goes on Behind the Scenes of His Stylishly Surreal Photos
Young Opera Student in Audience Joins ‘La Traviata’ Encore Performance By Singing Tenor Part
Right Now There’s a Jupiter-Size Plasma Tree on the Sun
13 Astrophotographers Capturing the Awe-Inspiring Wonders of the Galaxy
8 Facts About the Classical Music Composer Mozart

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

New Orleans Musician Performs Incredible Jazz Clarinet Solo To ‘House of the Rising Sun’
Dramatic Photos of Modernist Church Interiors Capture the Beauty of “Sacred Spaces”
Fashionable Females Lost and Found in Dreamy Storybook Photos [Interview]
Photographer Creates Ultra Detailed 300-Megapixel Image of the Sun With Photos Captured in His Backyard
Free Online Talk Explores the Artistry of Rodney Smith’s Whimsical Fashion Photography
Best of 2021: Top 50 Photographs From Around the World

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.