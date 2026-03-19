Spectacular National and Regional Winners of the 2026 Sony World Photography Awards

The Sony World Photography Awards is a competition recognizing the best photographic talent from across the globe. Run by the World Photography Organization, it puts on multiple competitions and has recently announced the winners and shortlisted photographers of its 2026 National and Regional Awards.

The special recognition is part of a program set up by Sony and Creo Arts to support local photographic communities. The winners were chosen from the Open, Professional, and Student competitions, from which there were many. For the 2026 competition, there were 430,000 images entered from over 200 countries and territories.

Within the Professional competition, there are three location-specific awards available. One is the Latin America Professional Award, which celebrates work produced within the region. This year, Citlali Fabian of Mexico won first place for Bilha, Stories of my Sisters. The series blends portraits and digital illustrations to tell stories of inspiring women in southern Mexico, as part of a collaboration among activists and artists from Indigenous communities in the region.

The India National Award was new for 2026. It recognizes outstanding series by Indian photographers entering the Professional Competition. The inaugural winner is Avijit Ghosh for Keeper of Mangroves, a poignant collection highlighting the conservation efforts of “tiger widows” in Dayapur, India. There, women who have lost their husbands to tiger attacks are helping restore the tiger’s ecosystems to try to soothe the conflict with the big cats.

Japan has its own award, aptly titled the Japan National Award. This year’s winner is Hayate Kurisu for his series titled Living Photographs. It documents the experience of the photographer and his wife following the devastating loss of a child due to stillbirth and the grief that comes with it.

The National and Regional Awards winners will be on view at the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition at Somerset House in London from April 17 to May 4, 2026. Scroll down to see a selection of the winners. Then, check out the entire gallery on the Sony World Photography Awards website.

The Sony World Photography Awards is a competition recognizing the best photographic talent from across the globe.

Run by the World Photography Organization, it puts on multiple competitions and has recently announced the winners and shortlisted photographers of its 2026 National and Regional Awards.

The winners were chosen from the Open, Professional, and Student competitions, from which there were many. For the 2026 competition, there were 430,000 images entered from over 200 countries and territories.

Within the Professional competition, there are three location-specific awards available. One is the Latin America Professional Award, which celebrates work produced within the region.

The India National Award was new for 2026. It recognizes outstanding series by Indian photographers.

Japan also has its own award, aptly titled the Japan National Award.

The National and Regional Awards winners will be on view at the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition at Somerset House in London from April 17 to May 4, 2026.

World Photography Organisation: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Sony World Photography Awards.