View this post on Instagram A post shared by Papaye International (@papaye.international)

The more we learn about chimpanzees, the more we realize how alike they are to humans. We share 98% of our DNA with chimps, and if you need proof, this viral video might just convince you. It captures a chimp named Citron being reunited with an old friend—his rescuer, Fabrice “Fiston” Moudoungue.

When Citron was just a baby, his parents were tragically killed by poachers, and he was captured to be sold in the illegal wildlife trade. Fortunately, he was rescued by Papaye International—a Cameroon-based organization devoted to protecting orphaned chimpanzees. Once rescued, the creatures live safely on island sanctuaries within Douala Edéa Natural Park.

Citron arrived at the sanctuary scared and injured, but Fiston nurtured him back to full health. Today, the now-adult chimpanzee lives with other chimps on the protected island sanctuary, where they can roam free and start families of their own.

Marylin Pons Riffet, president of Papaye International, revealed that Fiston is the oldest caregiver and knows all of the chimpanzees in the organization's care. “Citron adores him,” she said. “His friend who has cared for him, loved him, respected him, and allowed him to find a dignified life and a serene future.”

The mutual love and respect between Citron and Fiston shines in the video capturing their heartwarming reunion. Fiston, who occasionally visits the chimps’ habitat to bring food, crossed the river to see Citron. At first, Citron didn’t seem too interested in the bananas Fiston had brought; he was more focused on getting a hug. The two shared a familiar embrace that said it all. After eventually accepting the food, Citron even gave Fiston a quick handshake before returning to his troop.

“Every day, we work to offer them a dignified, free, and respectful future,” Papaye International wrote in the caption of the video. “A future where baby chimpanzees will no longer be robbed of their childhood. A future where we will never forget that recognizing the humanity in others is also the beginning of our own humanity.”

Check out Citron and Fiston’s reunion above and find more amazing videos of chimps on the Papaye International Instagram page.

Papaye International: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles :

New Study Suggests Chimpanzees May Enjoy “Social Drinking” Just Like Humans

Watch Orphaned Chimpanzee Drink Water From Photographer’s Hands

Orphaned Baby Gorilla and Chimpanzee Form an Adorable Friendship

Study Reveals How Female Bonobos Stick Together To Maintain Their Power