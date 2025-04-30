New Study Suggests Chimpanzees May Enjoy “Social Drinking” Just Like Humans

Chimpanzees are our closest genetic relatives among the great apes, sharing many characteristics with us, such as the use of tools, social structures, and even the capacity for empathy. However, a new report by researchers from the University of Exeter reveals another, surprising similarity between us and chimpanzees—our shared talent for consuming alcohol.

In Guinea-Bissau’s Cantanhez National Park, the researchers have managed to film wild chimpanzees eating and sharing naturally fermented Treculia africana fruit (also known as African breadfruit) containing alcohol on 10 different occasions. This rare footage gives us a fascinating glimpse into how our relationship with alcohol might have started—and how chimps might be using it to connect and bond with each other.

Motion-activated cameras caught chimpanzees gathering around African breadfruit trees, happily munching on the fruit and passing it around as if they’re sharing a bottle of wine at a party. Later tests revealed the fruit contained ethanol—the same alcohol found in beer and wine—with levels reaching up to 0.61% ABV (alcohol by volume). While that’s a modest amount compared to what humans drink, it can add up over time, especially since 60% to 85% of a chimpanzee’s diet is made up of fruit.

The footage also revealed that 90% of the shared, more valuable fruit was more fermented than the less-desired 10% that was simply ripe. This suggests that the chimpanzees may have a preference for the fruit with alcohol, and, interestingly, they seemed to enjoy sharing the “boozy” experience with others in their group rather than keeping the best fruit to themselves.

“Given the widespread presence of fermented fruits in nature, the feeding and sharing of fermented foods is likely to extend across great ape populations, as multiple species of African great apes have been recorded sharing the fruits of T. africana,” the researchers explain in the report. “Sharing itself is suggested to play a key role in social bonding in wild chimpanzees. Much like grooming, alcohol can reduce stress levels and trigger the endorphin system, which may further promote sociality and sharing.”

It’s unclear whether the chimps experience any noticeable effects after munching on the fermented fruit, though they probably don’t end up as bleary-eyed as some humans do. The researchers believe the chimps may have even developed a genetic adaptation to process alcohol, much like humans do. Whether or not the chimps get a “buzz” from eating the fermented fruit, it’s worth pointing out that food source might also offer additional nutritional benefits, such as higher vitamin content, making them valuable treats worth sharing.

This fascinating discovery not only sheds light on chimpanzee behavior but, given our close evolutionary ties, also offers valuable insights into the ancient traditions of humans. “Social eating and alcohol consumption comprise two key components of feasting behavior in humans,” say the researchers. “But do the origins of feasting behavior derive from a shared common ancestor? Our data provides the first evidence for ethanolic food sharing and feeding by wild nonhuman great apes, and supports the idea that the use of alcohol by humans is not ‘recent’ but rather rooted in our deep evolutionary history.”

Read the full report on the Current Biology website.

