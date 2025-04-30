Home / Animals

New Study Suggests Chimpanzees May Enjoy “Social Drinking” Just Like Humans

By Emma Taggart on April 30, 2025
Chimpanzees Sharing Fruit

Photo: EBFoto/Depositphotos

Chimpanzees are our closest genetic relatives among the great apes, sharing many characteristics with us, such as the use of tools, social structures, and even the capacity for empathy. However, a new report by researchers from the University of Exeter reveals another, surprising similarity between us and chimpanzees—our shared talent for consuming alcohol.

In Guinea-Bissau’s Cantanhez National Park, the researchers have managed to film wild chimpanzees eating and sharing naturally fermented Treculia africana fruit (also known as African breadfruit) containing alcohol on 10 different occasions. This rare footage gives us a fascinating glimpse into how our relationship with alcohol might have started—and how chimps might be using it to connect and bond with each other.

Motion-activated cameras caught chimpanzees gathering around African breadfruit trees, happily munching on the fruit and passing it around as if they’re sharing a bottle of wine at a party. Later tests revealed the fruit contained ethanol—the same alcohol found in beer and wine—with levels reaching up to 0.61% ABV (alcohol by volume). While that’s a modest amount compared to what humans drink, it can add up over time, especially since 60% to 85% of a chimpanzee’s diet is made up of fruit.

The footage also revealed that 90% of the shared, more valuable fruit was more fermented than the less-desired 10% that was simply ripe. This suggests that the chimpanzees may have a preference for the fruit with alcohol, and, interestingly, they seemed to enjoy sharing the “boozy” experience with others in their group rather than keeping the best fruit to themselves.

“Given the widespread presence of fermented fruits in nature, the feeding and sharing of fermented foods is likely to extend across great ape populations, as multiple species of African great apes have been recorded sharing the fruits of T. africana,” the researchers explain in the report. “Sharing itself is suggested to play a key role in social bonding in wild chimpanzees. Much like grooming, alcohol can reduce stress levels and trigger the endorphin system, which may further promote sociality and sharing.”

It’s unclear whether the chimps experience any noticeable effects after munching on the fermented fruit, though they probably don’t end up as bleary-eyed as some humans do. The researchers believe the chimps may have even developed a genetic adaptation to process alcohol, much like humans do. Whether or not the chimps get a “buzz” from eating the fermented fruit, it’s worth pointing out that food source might also offer additional nutritional benefits, such as higher vitamin content, making them valuable treats worth sharing.

This fascinating discovery not only sheds light on chimpanzee behavior but, given our close evolutionary ties, also offers valuable insights into the ancient traditions of humans. “Social eating and alcohol consumption comprise two key components of feasting behavior in humans,” say the researchers. “But do the origins of feasting behavior derive from a shared common ancestor? Our data provides the first evidence for ethanolic food sharing and feeding by wild nonhuman great apes, and supports the idea that the use of alcohol by humans is not ‘recent’ but rather rooted in our deep evolutionary history.”

Read the full report on the Current Biology website.

New footage shows chimpanzees sharing alcohol-infused fruits, suggesting that the social drinking habits of humans may have ancient origins.

Source: Wild chimpanzees share fermented fruits

Related Articles:

Orphaned Baby Gorilla and Chimpanzee Form an Adorable Friendship

Watch Orphaned Chimpanzee Drink Water From Photographer’s Hands

Dr. Jane Goodall Shares Urgent Earth Day Message on Protecting Our Planet

Learn More About How Elephants, One of the World’s Smartest Animals, Grieve

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Engineers Develop T-Rex Leather Handbags Made From Dinosaur DNA
New ‘Little Beasts’ Exhibition Explores the Intersections of Natural History and Art
Researchers Say They’ve Discovered “Unprecedented” New Color No One Has Ever Seen Before
Researchers Learn More About Evolution of Language by Putting a Human Gene in Mice
Watch an Octopus Hitch a Ride on a Shark in “Sharktopus” Footage Captured by Scientists
Blind Goat With Anxiety Finds Comfort in Her Cozy Duck Costume

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Study Finds That Dogs Can Tell if Someone Is Untrustworthy
Photographer Travels 900 Miles To Capture Unusual Orange Snowy Owl
Elusive Deep-Sea Colossal Squid Captured On Video For the First Time—And It’s a Baby!
Study Finds Crows Understand Basic Geometry, a Skill Thought to Be Unique to Humans Up Until Now
Pet-Finding Service Has Saved Over 45,000 Lost Animals and It’s Completely Free
Baby Lambs Sit in Pouches Carried by Donkeys Along Ancient Paths for Seasonal Grazing

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.