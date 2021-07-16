Home / Funny

Funny Dad Photoshops His Kids Into “Dangerous” Situations to Show His Girlfriend They’re OK

By Sara Barnes on July 16, 2021
Funny Photoshops by Kenny Deuss

Kenny Deuss and his two kids love to go on adventures. But these aren’t just any escapades. A simple trip to the beach turns into a rescue mission after a seagull flies away with his youngest child. Biking around town is a little edgier, too, as Deuss does high-flying tricks on his bike with baby in tow. Although this sounds dangerous, don’t worry. All of his antics are the work of some clever Photoshop and part of Deuss' ongoing series called On Adventure With Dad.

Deuss began creating these images thanks to his partner’s persistence. “I started making these photos when my girlfriend had to go back to work after maternity leave,” he tells My Modern Met. “Every Tuesday, I have a day off from work to spend time with the kids. But every week my girlfriend asks for a photo to see if the kids are ok. This is when I decided to do something fun with it.” Since that time, he’s created increasingly elaborate images to send to his girlfriend while also sharing them with an enthusiastic audience of people who love to smile.

A lot of Deuss’ photos turn the ordinary into extraordinary—or even mischievous. “I get my ideas mostly from daily life activities,” he says. “Just by driving around or looking at movies or magazines, I can get plenty of inspiration. So there are a lot more to come.”

Scroll down to see some of Deuss’ photos so far, and be sure to follow him on Instagram to see what high jinks he and his kids are up to next.

Kenny Deuss creates funny Photoshopped images of his kids in precarious situations.

Funny Photoshops by Kenny Deuss

He began making them when his girlfriend went back to work—after maternity leave—and she would ask to see a picture of the kids to make sure they were OK.

Funny Photoshops by Kenny DeussFunny Photoshops by Kenny DeussFunny Photoshops by Kenny DeussPhotoshopped Image of Dad and His Kid Doing Something DangerousPhotoshopped Image of Dad and His Kid Doing Something DangerousPhotoshopped Image of Dad and His Kid Doing Something DangerousPhotoshopped Image of Dad and His Kid Doing Something DangerousPhotoshopped Image of Dad and His Kid Doing Something DangerousPhotoshopped Image of Dad and His Kid Doing Something DangerousFunny Photoshops by Kenny DeussPhotoshopped Image of Dad and His Kid Doing Something DangerousPhotoshopped Image of Dad and His Kid Doing Something DangerousPhotoshopped Image of Dad and His Kid Doing Something DangerousPhotoshopped Image of Dad and His Kid Doing Something DangerousFunny Photoshops by Kenny Deuss

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Kenny Deuss. 

Sara Barnes

