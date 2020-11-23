15 Unique Christmas Wrapping Paper Designs Created by Independent Artists

The holidays are on the horizon and once you stock up on gifts, there's nothing left to do but wrap them. But rather than stick to the same old boring Christmas wrapping paper, why not try something different? Minted has a huge selection of unique holiday wrapping paper designed by independent artists that will make your packages stand out from the crowd.

You'll find classic holiday themes with a retro flair and timeless elegant illustrations to class up your presents. And, if you really want something special, there is also personalized wrapping paper that includes space for your photographs. This is especially timely in a year when your loved ones might not have gotten to see you and the family as often as they'd like.

If you aren't sure where to start, Minted has a roundup of wrapping paper collections to get you started. You can even find all the accessories you'll need to round out your wrapping, such as ribbons, gift tags, and custom stickers. And if you prefer to go the sustainable route and use fabric rather than paper, they've got that covered as well.

Wrap your gifts in something unique with holiday wrapping paper designed by independent artists.

You can even add a custom touch with personalized gift wrap.