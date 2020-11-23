Home / Design

15 Unique Christmas Wrapping Paper Designs Created by Independent Artists

By Jessica Stewart on November 23, 2020
Unique Wrapping Paper from Minted

This post is sponsored by Minted. Our partners are handpicked by My Modern Met’s team because they represent the best in design and innovation.

The holidays are on the horizon and once you stock up on gifts, there's nothing left to do but wrap them. But rather than stick to the same old boring Christmas wrapping paper, why not try something different? Minted has a huge selection of unique holiday wrapping paper designed by independent artists that will make your packages stand out from the crowd.

You'll find classic holiday themes with a retro flair and timeless elegant illustrations to class up your presents. And, if you really want something special, there is also personalized wrapping paper that includes space for your photographs. This is especially timely in a year when your loved ones might not have gotten to see you and the family as often as they'd like.

If you aren't sure where to start, Minted has a roundup of wrapping paper collections to get you started. You can even find all the accessories you'll need to round out your wrapping, such as ribbons, gift tags, and custom stickers. And if you prefer to go the sustainable route and use fabric rather than paper, they've got that covered as well.

Wrap your gifts in something unique with holiday wrapping paper designed by independent artists.

Multiethnic Santa Wrapping Paper

Melanie Mikecz | $3 per sheet

Retro Wrapping Paper

Angela Marzuki | $3 per sheet

Unique Holiday Wrapping Paper

Janet Hirata Stall | $3.60 per sheet

Unique Holiday Wrapping Paper

Meagan Christensen | $3 per sheet

Artist Designed Wrapping Paper

baumbirdy | $3 per sheet

Cute Wrapping Paper

Paper Raven Co. | $3 per sheet

Artistic Wrapping Paper

Anastasia Makarova | $3 per sheet

Christmas Tree on a Car Wrapping Paper

Joyce Pinheiro | $3 per sheet

Unique Wrapping Paper

Paper Sun Studio | $3.60 per sheet

Nutcracker Wrapping Paper

Peetie Design | $3 per sheet

You can even add a custom touch with personalized gift wrap.

Custom Wrapping Paper

Kelly Nausta | $3 per sheet

Photo Collage Wrapping Paper

Nam Bourassa | $3 per sheet

Photo Wrapping Paper

Jennifer Wick | $3 per sheet

Personalized Wrapping Paper

Creo Study | $3 per sheet

Personalized Wrapping Paper

Lori Wemple | $3 per sheet

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart

