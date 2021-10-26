See the Amazing Winners of the 2021 Close-up Photographer of the Year Competition

Photographers from 56 countries entered their unique perspectives of the world into the Close-up Photographer of the Year contest. Over 9,000 images were submitted to the competition, which is in its third year, and Norwegian photographer Pål Hermansen was named the overall winner for his fascinating photo of insects laid on a table.

The photo, which also won the Insects category, was something that happened practically by accident. “In the autumn of 2020, I discovered that one of the lamps on my house in Norway had a defect and had acted as a light trap for insects,” Hermansen shares. “I emptied the lamp and spread the contents onto a large light table I had leftover from my slide days. I used a weak flashlight to light the details from above. I wanted to express the chaos and diversity of this discovery, but also to find some kind of composition. To me, it’s a visual reminder of the important and extreme diversity of animals around us that we take for granted.”

Other winning photographs across the contest's nine categories have equally fascinating backstories. This includes Irish photographer Daragh Muldowney traveling all the way to Siberia's Lake Baikal to take his image of a crack in the ice, which won the Intimate Landscape category. Rachel McNulty stayed close to home for her winning photo in the Manmade category. The British accountant used her time during the 2020 lockdown to explore abstract photography using a gin bottle, natural light, and a macro lens.

“The standard was incredible,” shares contest co-founder Tracy Calder. “Yet again, entrants have shown that close-up photography can help us see the world anew and discover beauty in subjects that are often overlooked.” For his win, Hermansen takes home £2,500 (approximately $3,440). His photo, as well as images from the top 100 finalists, are available to view online.

See more incredible winning entries from the 2021 Close-up Photographer of the Year Contest.

