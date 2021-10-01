Cloud Gate: The 110-Ton “Bean” Sculpture in the Heart of Chicago

Inspired by liquid mercury, Cloud Gate is a 110-ton elliptical sculpture of highly polished stainless steel plates. Designed by internationally acclaimed Indian-born British artist, Anish Kapoor, Cloud Gate is a huge tourist attraction in the heart of downtown Chicago. Its mirror-like surface reflects the city's famous skyline and the clouds above. A 12-foot-high arch acts as a sort of gate and welcomes visitors into the curved chamber beneath the sculpture.

Sometimes referred to as “The Bean” because of its similar shape, this sculpture was Kapoor's first permanent public outdoor work of art in the United States. It is considered one of the largest of permanent outdoor art installations in the world, measuring 66 feet long by 33 feet high, and commonly considered one of the artist’s most famous works of art.

Learn more about Cloud Gate, one of Chicago’s most popular sights.

Share This Infographic on Your Site:

<strong>Please include attribution to <a href="https://mymodernmet.com/">My Modern Met</a> with this infographic.</strong><br /><a href="https://mymodernmet.com/cloud-gate-infographic/"><img src="https://mymodernmet.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Cloud-Gate-Infographic-00.png" alt="Cloud Gate Infographic" width="800px" border="0"></a>

Related Articles:

5 Famous Anish Kapoor Artworks That Are as Intriguing as They Are Awe-Inspiring

Top 10 Cities to Visit If You Absolutely Love Art

5 Things to Do in Chicago for Art and Culture Lovers