Cloud Gate: The 110-Ton “Bean” Sculpture in the Heart of Chicago

By Claudicet Pena on October 1, 2021
Cloud Gate Chicago

Photo: Stock Photos from Wichai Cheva Photography/Shutterstock

Inspired by liquid mercury, Cloud Gate is a 110-ton elliptical sculpture of highly polished stainless steel plates. Designed by internationally acclaimed Indian-born British artist, Anish Kapoor, Cloud Gate is a huge tourist attraction in the heart of downtown Chicago. Its mirror-like surface reflects the city's famous skyline and the clouds above. A 12-foot-high arch acts as a sort of gate and welcomes visitors into the curved chamber beneath the sculpture.

Sometimes referred to as “The Bean” because of its similar shape, this sculpture was Kapoor's first permanent public outdoor work of art in the United States. It is considered one of the largest of permanent outdoor art installations in the world, measuring 66 feet long by 33 feet high, and commonly considered one of the artist’s most famous works of art.

Learn more about Cloud Gate, one of Chicago’s most popular sights.

Cloud Gate Infographic

