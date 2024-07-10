Home / Art / Sculpture

Ingenious Artist Uses Cutlery To Create Charming Bird Sculptures

By Jessica Stewart on July 10, 2024

Utensil Bird Sculpture by Matt Wilson

When most of us look at silverware, we think about the next meal we'll be eating, but not Matt Wilson. The South Carolina-based artist, also known as Airtight Artwork, bends and manipulates spoons, forks, and knives into works of art. While he sculpts various animals, some of absolute our favorites are his flocks of birds, which he mounts on gorgeous wood backgrounds.

Wilson is an expert at using the shapes and textures of the flatware to create the details of his birds. The ridges on a handle may become a wing's feathers, while the spoon's curve helps create their heads. And though Wilson enjoys using recognizable and relatable material, he also appreciates that the cutlery has become increasingly abstract as his sculptures have become more elaborate.

“I'm constantly thinking about how to render different body parts out of metal,” he tells My Modern Met. “Using curves and angles, but also negative space to create flow. I like for the viewer's eye to have to do a little work when observing my pieces.”

Wilson's choice of material stems from the readily available and sustainable nature of the utensils. By using scrap metal, he's breathing new life into something that might otherwise end up in the trash heap, elevating it to fine art.

“I really love when people don't realize it's utensils or cutlery right away, and they discover it for themselves,” he adds.

Scroll down to see more work from Wilson's June flock release, which is already sold out. If you want to take home a sculpture, you can sign up for his newsletter to receive notice of the next release.

Utensil Bird Sculpture by Matt Wilson

Utensil Bird Sculpture by Matt Wilson

Utensil Bird Sculpture by Matt Wilson

Utensil Bird Sculpture by Matt Wilson

Utensil Bird Sculpture by Matt Wilson

Utensil Bird Sculpture by Matt Wilson

