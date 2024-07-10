Ingenious Artist Uses Cutlery To Create Charming Bird Sculptures

When most of us look at silverware, we think about the next meal we'll be eating, but not Matt Wilson. The South Carolina-based artist, also known as Airtight Artwork, bends and manipulates spoons, forks, and knives into works of art. While he sculpts various animals, some of absolute our favorites are his flocks of birds, which he mounts on gorgeous wood backgrounds.

Wilson is an expert at using the shapes and textures of the flatware to create the details of his birds. The ridges on a handle may become a wing's feathers, while the spoon's curve helps create their heads. And though Wilson enjoys using recognizable and relatable material, he also appreciates that the cutlery has become increasingly abstract as his sculptures have become more elaborate.

“I'm constantly thinking about how to render different body parts out of metal,” he tells My Modern Met. “Using curves and angles, but also negative space to create flow. I like for the viewer's eye to have to do a little work when observing my pieces.”

Wilson's choice of material stems from the readily available and sustainable nature of the utensils. By using scrap metal, he's breathing new life into something that might otherwise end up in the trash heap, elevating it to fine art.

“I really love when people don't realize it's utensils or cutlery right away, and they discover it for themselves,” he adds.

Scroll down to see more work from Wilson's June flock release, which is already sold out. If you want to take home a sculpture, you can sign up for his newsletter to receive notice of the next release.

South Carolina-based artist Matt Wilson creates incredible bird sculptures from utensils.

He expertly manipulates forks, knives, and spoons to create his metallic flocks.

“I really love when people don't realize it's utensils or cutlery right away, and they discover it for themselves.”

His sculptures usually sell out, so sign up for his newsletter on his website for more information about when the next flock will be released.

Matt Wilson: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Matt Wilson.

Related Articles :

Artist Turns Unwanted Scrap Metal into Magnificent Bird Sculptures

Artist Upcycles Scrap Metal Into a Majestic Menagerie of Animal Sculptures

Artist Gives Scrap Metal Second Life by Transforming It Into Stunning Sculptures

Artist Turns Discarded Silverware and Scrap Metal Into Striking Animal Sculptures