Ingenious Bird on CO2 Monitor Drops Down When You Should Open a Window for Fresh Air

Between work and home, most people spend the majority of their days indoors. As such, maintaining good air quality inside is incredibly important to our health. To make keeping track of this easier, Birdie Design has created a cute and functional device that will quietly give a cue when CO2 levels are too high.

Birdie is a minimalist CO2 monitoring device. It features a white round base and affixed to it is a bright yellow bird. Normally, the feathered friend is in the upright position; however, when CO2 reaches over 1,000 ppm for over 10 minutes, Birdie will drop from its perch. It will only return to its upright position when CO2 goes back down to at least 800 ppm.

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that Americans spend 90% of their lives indoors, and in most cases, it is with poor air quality. This “increases the risk of asthma, headache, allergies, and sleep disorders” according to Birdie Design. Unlike other air quality monitors, there are no intrusive lights or noises. Instead, Birdie gives people a silent, visual cue when it's time to open a window or turn on an air purifier. Just a single four-hour charge can last the device six months on your wall.

You can pick up Birdie for $189 in canary yellow or Barbie pink.

Birdie Design: Website

h/t: [Design Milk]

All images via Birdie Design.

