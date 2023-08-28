Home / Design / Creative Products

Ingenious Bird on CO2 Monitor Drops Down When You Should Open a Window for Fresh Air

By Margherita Cole on August 28, 2023
Bird Shaped Air Quality Monitor

Between work and home, most people spend the majority of their days indoors. As such, maintaining good air quality inside is incredibly important to our health. To make keeping track of this easier, Birdie Design has created a cute and functional device that will quietly give a cue when CO2 levels are too high.

Birdie is a minimalist CO2 monitoring device. It features a white round base and affixed to it is a bright yellow bird. Normally, the feathered friend is in the upright position; however, when CO2 reaches over 1,000 ppm for over 10 minutes, Birdie will drop from its perch. It will only return to its upright position when CO2 goes back down to at least 800 ppm.

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that Americans spend 90% of their lives indoors, and in most cases, it is with poor air quality. This “increases the risk of asthma, headache, allergies, and sleep disorders” according to Birdie Design. Unlike other air quality monitors, there are no intrusive lights or noises. Instead, Birdie gives people a silent, visual cue when it's time to open a window or turn on an air purifier. Just a single four-hour charge can last the device six months on your wall.

You can pick up Birdie for $189 in canary yellow or Barbie pink.

Birdie is a CO2 monitor device that will keep track of the air quality in your home.

Bird Shaped Air Quality Monitor Bird Shaped Air Quality Monitor

When CO2 levels reach over 1,000 ppm for over 10 minutes, Birdie drops from its perch.

Bird Shaped Air Quality Monitor Bird Shaped Air Quality Monitor

It will only revert to its upright position when the CO2 levels go back down to at least 800 ppm.

Bird Shaped Air Quality Monitor

It's a good way to remind people to open a window or turn on an air purifier, since most of the air we breathe is indoors.

Bird Shaped Air Quality Monitor Bird Shaped Air Quality Monitor

Birdie includes a rechargeable battery that can last six months on a single charge.

Bird Shaped Air Quality Monitor

It even comes in a pink version.

Bird Shaped Air Quality Monitor

Birdie Design: Website
h/t: [Design Milk]

All images via Birdie Design.

Related Articles:

Dyson Debuts Noise-Canceling Headphones With Detachable Air-Purifying Visor

Beautiful Winged Ear Cuffs Look Like Jewelry Straight Out of a Fairy Tale

Innovative Air-to-Water Filtration System Turns Moisture in the Air Into Clean Drinking Water

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

40 Awesome Products From Amazon Inspired by the Fall Season
26 Quirky Candles To Cast a Creative Glow in Your Home
45 Creative Dorm Room Essentials to Express Your Personal Style
35 Cute and Creative Back-to-School Supplies to Let Your Personal Style Shine
42 Must-Have School Supplies for Creative Students
16 Best Backpacks for Campus Life You Can Find at Target

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Amazon Prime Day 2023: How to Get the Best Deals for Creative Products
You Can Attach This Tent to Your Paddle Board to Sleep on the Water
Give Your Phone a Seat With One of These Quirky Phone Holders
16 Must-Have Beach Accessories for the Summer
17 Creative Pool Floats To Have Fun Above Water This Summer
Smart Chess Board With Self-Moving Pieces Lets You Play Against Anyone in the World in Real-Time

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.