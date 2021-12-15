From Claude Monet to Vincent van Gogh, immersive exhibitions have created a new way for people to get to know the legacies of influential artists. Mexico City's Frontón building presents yet another exhibition to remember: a one-of-a-kind immersive experience dedicated to the iconic Frida Kahlo.

FRIDA is the first immersive exhibition ever created and produced in Mexico. With a duration time of about 45 minutes, the show features numerous large-scale projections of Kahlo's art, unique animations, photographs, and more on the floors and ceilings. The incredible visuals are accompanied by music created by female musicians from Oaxaca—who composed pieces inspired by Kahlo's artwork.

Visitors to FRIDA will learn about the different facets of Kahlo's life by touring the different spaces of the exhibition. One room, for instance, explores her inner, creative spirit; another captures her energetic and more playful side. Select entries from Kahlo's journal will also be read aloud to add an intimate element to the show. Additionally, the exhibition includes games, photography sets, and five interactive modules that react to visitors' movements.

You can see FRIDA in person at the Frontón, in Mexico City. Tickets are now available to purchase online.

