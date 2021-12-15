Home / Art

First Immersive Exhibition Created in Mexico Celebrates Frida Kahlo’s Life and Art

By Margherita Cole on December 15, 2021
Frida Kahlo Exhibition

From Claude Monet to Vincent van Gogh, immersive exhibitions have created a new way for people to get to know the legacies of influential artists. Mexico City's Frontón building presents yet another exhibition to remember: a one-of-a-kind immersive experience dedicated to the iconic Frida Kahlo.

FRIDA is the first immersive exhibition ever created and produced in Mexico. With a duration time of about 45 minutes, the show features numerous large-scale projections of Kahlo's art, unique animations, photographs, and more on the floors and ceilings. The incredible visuals are accompanied by music created by female musicians from Oaxaca—who composed pieces inspired by Kahlo's artwork.

Visitors to FRIDA will learn about the different facets of Kahlo's life by touring the different spaces of the exhibition. One room, for instance, explores her inner, creative spirit; another captures her energetic and more playful side. Select entries from Kahlo's journal will also be read aloud to add an intimate element to the show. Additionally, the exhibition includes games, photography sets, and five interactive modules that react to visitors' movements.

You can see FRIDA in person at the Frontón, in Mexico City. Tickets are now available to purchase online.

FRIDA is the first immersive exhibition created and produced in Mexico.

Frida Kahlo Exhibition

The one-of-a-kind experience explores the life and art of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. It is currently on display at the Frontón, in Mexico City.

Frida Kahlo Exhibition

Watch these videos to learn more about the FRIDA exhibition:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cocolab (@cocolab.mx)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cocolab (@cocolab.mx)

Cocolab: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Cocolab.

Related Articles:

This Online Exhibition Presents 63 Klimt Masterpieces, Including Paintings Lost in 1945 Fire

‘Beyond Monet’ Exhibition Is the Largest Immersive Experience in Canada

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition Is Coming to New York City This Summer

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Dreamy Landscapes Accented With Glowing Lights Inspire Relaxation
Artist Recreates the Fleeting Beauty of Sunsets With Jars of Hand-Colored Sand
Colorful Textured Portraits Made With African Print Fabrics Highlight the Complexities of Human Beings
Kehinde Wiley Painting of Young Black Man Honors Classical Techniques and Challenges Cultural Values
Teen Finds Buried Treasure From the Bronze Age While Searching With Metal Detector
Best of 2021: Top 12 NFT Artists and Crypto Art Projects

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

6 Facts About Peter Max, the Master of Rainbow-Hued Psychedelic Pop Art
Italian Artist Creates Incredible Works of Art From Spilled Coffee
Empowering Portraits Inspired by Byzantine Art Embellished With Gold and Precious Stones
Illustrated Cloud Creatures Creep Through Rural Landscapes Like Gigantic Ghosts
Calligrapher Creates Intricate Butterfly Drawing Filled With Countless Symbols and Ornate Patterns
Frida Kahlo Painting Sells for $34.9 Million, Breaks Record for Most Expensive Latin American Art

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.