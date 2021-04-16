The enchanting Van Gogh experience that wowed Paris and Toronto is debuting concurrently at different cities in the United States this summer, including Los Angeles and New York City. Like the previous shows, the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in NYC will feature state-of-the-art digital projections of the Dutch Post-Impressionist's sunflowers, self-portraits, and landscapes on the walls, floors, and ceilings.

Accompanying the numerous images will be a classical music soundtrack made by Italian composer Luca Longobardi. “The music does not ‘overpower' the images but, on the contrary, allows a diverse approach to them, one that is more personal and intimate,” he says. “Music like soundscapes or even very famous tracks like Edith Piaf's ‘Non, je ne Regrette Rien‘ recall that involuntary memory (to use Marcel Proust's concept) that allows people to generate new and specific attachments to the experience, a new madeleine moment.” Additionally, there will be virtual reality experiences for visitors interested in learning about the background of Van Gogh's most iconic paintings.

“The show is packed with eye-catching moments, including sequences that imbue well-known Van Gogh artworks like Starry Night and Wheatfield with Crows with twinkling stars appearing out of inky darkness and brushstroke birds soaring across a canvas,” writes Zach Long in a review of the Chicago exhibit. The 35-minute experience will take place in a large and—for now—secret venue in the heart of New York City that will allow the public to enjoy the artwork while practicing social distancing and health protocols.

There will be a venue announcement on April 23, and the exhibition will open on June 10, 2021. You can purchase tickets ahead of time via their website.

