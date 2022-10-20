20 Funny Finalists of the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

The 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards has announced its finalists, and the results are as amusing as you'd expect. Forty standalone images and 10 portfolio entries made the cut, including everything from an agile red squirrel to a friendly raccoon to a winking red fox. While the judges make their final decisions about the winner, the public will have their say, as voting is now open for the Affinity Photo People's Choice Award.

People are invited to cast their votes and they have until November 27 to select their favorite photo. Then, in early December, the winner will be revealed along with the overall and category winners. It will be difficult to select a top photo with such incredible imagery among the finalists. The photos are not only funny but also technically sound and demonstrate the keen observational skills of these photographers.

“With so much going on in the world, we could all use a bumper dose of fun and laughter and this year’s finalists have definitely delivered that,” shares photographer Tom Sullam, who co-founded the awards in 2015. “When you see these amazing photographs like the one of an elephant seal, trying to use his neighbor’s head as a pillow (and we’ve all been there) or a wallaby at sunset, seemingly about to launch another wallaby into space, it makes you smile and wonder at the incredible animals that are on this earth with us, and we love that about the competition.”

Check out some of our favorite images from among the finalists and see the full gallery of all 40 photos on the official website.

The Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards have announced the finalists of this year's competition.

Every year these awards remind us of the lighter side of nature.

The public can pick their favorite image and vote for the Affinity Photo People's Choice Award.

The winners will be announced in early December.

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.