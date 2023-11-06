Home / Design / Style

Converse Releases Artsy Shoes Based on Famous Japanese Woodblock Prints

By Margherita Cole on November 6, 2023
Great Wave Converse Shoes

Converse is synonymous with classic kicks, but the footwear company is also open to changing up its style every once in a while. In the past, we've seen the brand launch sakura blossom sneakers as well as embroidered footwear. Their newest release merges the classic high-top style with famous Japanese woodblock prints.

These creative shoes honor Katsushika Hokusai and Utagawa Kuniyoshi, two well-known artists of ukiyo-e, or woodblock prints. The Great Wave off Kanagawa model is immediately recognizable, featuring Hokusai's most well known illustration. The titular wave covers both the right and left side of the shoe, with the silhouette of Mount Fuji visible in the distance. The design wraps around the cream colored shoe, even decorating the heal and toe.

The other pair of sneakers from this collection captures the eerie print Takiyasha the Witch and the Skeleton Spectre by Kuniyoshi. On these kicks, there is a long pale skeleton painted on the out-facing side of each shoe (e.g. on the left side of the left shoe), while the rest of the canvas is left black.

Both of these artsy shoes are available through Converse Japan's website for ¥12,100 ($80.75) starting November 7, 2023.

Converse releases shoes based on famous Japanese woodblock prints.

Great Wave Converse Shoes Great Wave Converse Shoes

One pair is based on Hokusai's The Great Wave off Kanagawa.

Great Wave Converse Shoes Great Wave Converse Shoes Great Wave Converse Shoes Great Wave Converse Shoes Great Wave Converse Shoes

The other features a rendition of Takiyasha the Witch and the Skeleton Spectre by Utagawa Kuniyoshi.

Ukiyoe Converse Shoes Ukiyoe Converse Shoes Ukiyoe Converse Shoes Ukiyoe Converse Shoes

Converse: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
h/t: [SoraNews24]

All images via Converse.

