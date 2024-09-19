Cowboy Father and Son Offer Horse Rides to Two Tourists Who Had Never Seen These Animals in Real Life

There are many seemingly common things around us that people on the other side of the world have only dreamed of. This includes facilities, snacks, and even animals. In fact, horses, which are very ordinary parts of Ruston Jones and his cowboy dad’s lives, are totally exotic animals to some. While the father-son pair were unloading their horses to go on a ride, they came across a couple of tourists from Taiwan who approached them. Taken aback by the creatures, Jones and his father offered them a ride they'll never forget.

“From their reaction, I don't think they'd ever seen a horse in person before,” Jones said in a video documenting the sweet encounter. “So we put them on Sunny and let them take a few steps around the parking lot. I don't think I've ever seen anyone more excited by anything in my life.”

In the clip, the man goes first, as his partner records him while laughing with excitement. Jones doesn't oversell the man's reaction, who rides the horse with an expression that is half-terror, half-excitement, with wide open eyes and mouth agape—a brand of joy not often seen. Teeming with excitement once his turn is over, he can be heard screaming, “I love America, I love you!”

Afterwards, it the woman’s turn. She slowly settles in, following some advice from Jones' dad. Once the ride begins, she can't help but laugh with excitement while her partner watches with a big smile. Meanwhile, the cowboy father smiles calmly, aware of the unforgettable moment he has just given to a pair of visitors. As one TikTok user wrote, “Can you imagine if all visitors to the USA were able to experience this kind of warmth and kindness?”

You can watch Jones' video below.

When Ruston Jones and his cowboy dad were approached by a couple of tourists from Taiwan, they offered them a horseback ride the visitors will never forget.

