Home / Animals

Horse Keeps Running Away to Visit Dementia Patients Who Feed Him Carrots

By Madyson DeJausserand on September 28, 2022

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maija Vance (@maija_vance)

Horses have incredible memories. If you need any proof, just look to Panda the palomino paint horse. Panda’s owner Maija Vance recently shared a video of her riding Panda along the side of a road while making an embarrassed, disapproving face. Text on the screen reads, “How many times has my horse got loose and run into the dementia unit in town and I had to ride him home…” The song Vance chose as the background track of the video seems to be the answer: “2 Times” by Ann Lee.

The video quickly gained traction for the adorableness, outrageousness, and silliness of it all. Comments are filled with hilarious responses, such as, “I’m sure the residents keep telling family a horse ran in and they don’t believe them,” to which Vance responded with, “I thought that too!!” Others are finding the sweetness in it all, telling Vance that Panda must want a “second job” helping others and that he must be connecting with them.

As sweet as those sentiments may be, Vance reveals what could be the biggest motivation for Panda’s escapes in a follow-up video. In this second video, Panda is running around the parking lot of a building as Vance tries to grab his lead. Hilariously, you hear her say, “I’m so sorry this has happened again.” The text on the screen says, “This is 100% my fault, I took him to the dementia unit to visit the patients. They loved him and gave him carrots. Now he tries to find ways to get loose and run into town and ends up back there.”

Food is often a good motivator for animals of any kind, but it seems Vance has been able to motivate him to get back to work.

See the hilarious videos below and keep up with Vance’s horses, Panda and Slim Shady, on Tiktok.

Meet Panda, one of two palomino paint horses owned by Maija Vance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maija Vance (@maija_vance)

Vance posted this video revealing that Panda has become an escape artist, and many were left wondering why he kept running away.

@maija.vance Slim Shady would never do that to me. #palominopaint #horses #equestrian #equestrianproblems #horsetok #horsetrends ♬ 2 Times – Original Extended Version – Ann Lee

In a follow-up video, she explains that his escapes have been heavily motivated by food.

@maija.vance Replying to @mercury.n.the.snail #therapyhorse #horses #palominopaint ♬ original sound – MAIJA

It seems Panda only escaped those two times and has been motivated by Vance enough to get back to work.

@maija.vance #palominopaint #palomino #equestrain #horse #horsetok #equestrianlife #pony ♬ original sound – 🙈🙈

Maija Vance: Tiktok | Instagram
h/t: [KingdomsTV]

Related Articles:

Striking Portraits Showcase the Wild Beauty of Camargue Horses in Southern France

These Funny Animal Photos Are the Winners of the 2022 Comedy Pet Photography Awards

The Queen’s Corgis and Horses Say Their Last Goodbye to the Historic Monarch

Madyson DeJausserand

Madyson DeJausserand is a Video Editor at My Modern Met Academy and a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is also an award-winning filmmaker who graduated from Oakland University with a BA in Cinema Studies with a specialization in Filmmaking. Her passions for filmmaking and art bleed into her everyday life and she devotes her time to developing her voice as a filmmaker, writer, artist, and editor.
Read all posts from Madyson DeJausserand
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Watch a Tiny Kitten Named Pinky Adorably “Attack” a Man’s Ear
Wildlife Rescue Gets a Fresh Fruit Feast When a Truck Spills a Bunch of Watermelons
Whale Rescued by Divers Becomes a Tragic Lesson About the Realities of Illegal Drift Nets
Someone Is Photoshopping Mr. Bean Onto the Faces of A-list Celebrities
These Funny Animal Photos Are the Winners of the 2022 Comedy Pet Photography Awards
Raccoon and Fawn Who Both Lost Their Moms Form a Sweet Friendship

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Oil Paintings of Cats Stealing Food Throughout Art History
The Queen’s Corgis and Horses Say Their Last Goodbye to the Historic Monarch
High School Tradition Lets Seniors Dress Up For Fun, Pop Culture-Inspired ID Photos
These Unexpectedly Fearsome Photos of Ants Will Keep You Up at Night
Workaholics Can Sit in This Coffin-Shaped Office Chair Forever
Domino’s Staff Finds Dinosaur Toy Accidentally Left Behind and Makes It an Employee for the Night

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.