Craft Your Creativity With This Trio of Online Classes Celebrating National Craft Month

It’s always a good time to get crafty. But if there had to be a perfect part of the year, it’s March during National Craft Month. This annual celebration honors the art of crafting in its many forms, and My Modern Met Academy is getting in on the fun with a special bundle of our online craft classes. From now until March 31, 2023, purchase the Craft Month Bundle and enjoy three craft classes for $90. It’s a $25 savings if you were to buy them all individually.

The classes in the Craft Month Bundle include a crochet course and two embroidery classes that are guaranteed to take your stitching to the next level.

The crochet course is great for beginners. Called Crochet Crash Course: Fiesta Fringe Bag, craft expert Khara Plicanic will show you how to read a pattern and perform all the stitches and other techniques you’ll need to successfully create a fashionable fringy bag.

The embroidery courses both feature stitching plus another element. One of our newest classes is Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories with artist Maria Zamyatina. In the comprehensive course, she shows you how to combine watercolor painting with thread to create a spectacular piece that reflects a fabulous trip or place you love.

The other course in our bundle is Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics taught by Floor Giebels. You’ll learn how to create your own images, print them on fabric, and then embroider certain elements to help bring the entire composition to life. In Giebel’s class, this includes embroidering hair and clothing.

Get your craft on when you purchase our Craft Month Bundle, only available until the end of March.

