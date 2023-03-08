Home / Crafts

Craft Your Creativity With This Trio of Online Classes Celebrating National Craft Month

By Sara Barnes on March 8, 2023
Craft Month Bundle

It’s always a good time to get crafty. But if there had to be a perfect part of the year, it’s March during National Craft Month. This annual celebration honors the art of crafting in its many forms, and My Modern Met Academy is getting in on the fun with a special bundle of our online craft classes. From now until March 31, 2023, purchase the Craft Month Bundle and enjoy three craft classes for $90. It’s a $25 savings if you were to buy them all individually.

The classes in the Craft Month Bundle include a crochet course and two embroidery classes that are guaranteed to take your stitching to the next level.

The crochet course is great for beginners. Called Crochet Crash Course: Fiesta Fringe Bag, craft expert Khara Plicanic will show you how to read a pattern and perform all the stitches and other techniques you’ll need to successfully create a fashionable fringy bag.

The embroidery courses both feature stitching plus another element. One of our newest classes is Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories with artist Maria Zamyatina. In the comprehensive course, she shows you how to combine watercolor painting with thread to create a spectacular piece that reflects a fabulous trip or place you love.

The other course in our bundle is Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics taught by Floor Giebels. You’ll learn how to create your own images, print them on fabric, and then embroider certain elements to help bring the entire composition to life. In Giebel’s class, this includes embroidering hair and clothing.

Get your craft on when you purchase our Craft Month Bundle, only available until the end of March.

Celebrate National Craft Month with a special bundle of online craft classes. Purchase the Craft Month Bundle on My Modern Met Academy until the end of March and save $25 on three courses.

Architectural Embroidery by Maria Zamyatina

One class is Crochet Crash Course: Fiesta Fringe Bag taught by craft expert Khara Plicanic.

Fringe Crochet Bag

It's great for beginners and goes over the basics of crochet.

What Materials Do I Need to CrochetLearn a Basic Crochet Stitch

The course shows you how to read a pattern and create the stitches you need to know to complete it.

Beginner Crochet Class OnlineLearn to Crochet OnlineLearn to Make a Crochet Bag

Get an introduction to the class here:

 

Another class in the bundle is Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories with artist Maria Zamyatina.

Thread Painting Class on My Modern Met Academy

In the comprehensive course, she shows you how to combine watercolor painting with thread to create a spectacular piece that reflects a fabulous trip or place you love.

Thread Painting Class on My Modern Met AcademyThread Painting Class on My Modern Met AcademyThread Painting Class on My Modern Met AcademyThread Painting Class on My Modern Met Academy

See what the class is all about here:

 

The final class in the Craft Month Bundle is Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics with Floor Giebels.

Embroidery Hoop and Fabric With a Photo Printed on ItPrinting Image on Fabric

The class uses embroidery to enhance photographs printed on fabric.

Embroidery StitchesEmbroidery Hoop and Fabric With a Photo Printed on It

Giebels will show you two different ways to stitch on the images.

Embroidery Hoop and Fabric With a Photo Printed on ItEmbroidery Hoop and Fabric With a Photo Printed on It

Get a peek into the class here:

 

