Learn How To Make DIY Crafts With the New ‘My Modern Met Maker’ Video Series

By My Modern Met on September 30, 2021
My Modern Met Maker

Calling all crafters! Those that love creative DIY projects know that making something with your own hands is so satisfying. And now that it’s getting colder outside, it’s a great time to cozy up indoors and experiment with your art materials. To help get you started with some new projects, My Modern Met is releasing its DIY craft video series, My Modern Met Maker, in celebration of Craft Week (September 30 – October 10).

The My Modern Met Maker series will keep you crafting all-week long. This debut season spans six daily episodes, with four focusing on working with polymer clay, and two bonus projects using other mediums. By the end of the series, viewers will have the knowledge and skills needed to make ombré polymer clay earrings, a faux marble ring dish, faux jade earrings, a polymer clay sweater pattern keychain, a resin vanity tray, and a macramé plant hanger.

Colorado-based artist Lacey Walker (of Rebel Unicorn Crafts) is the My Modern Met Maker host. Like a modern Bob Ross for crafting, Lacey has a fun and adaptable approach to teaching. In each video, she takes you through each step for creating your DIY craft, revealing how fun and simple it can be. Lacey encourages anyone to give crafting a go, no matter their skill level.

Eager to get started? Before you do, make sure to watch the My Modern Met safety video first. This outlines everything you need to know about the materials you’ll use, and how to keep your hair, skin, eyes, and respiratory system protected, as well as tips on general wellbeing while you work.

Watch the My Modern Met Maker trailer below and find the rest of the series on YouTube. A new episode will be released daily (on weekdays), from October 1 through to October 8, 2021.

Introducing the debut of the My Modern Met Maker series! Learn how to make DIY crafts at home.

