Crafting can be an incredibly fun and relaxing way to spend your free time. However, actually deciding what craft to do and then gathering all the necessary supplies can be a chore—not to mention very time-consuming. If that task is stopping you from starting a new project, then maybe you should try a craft subscription box.

Cratejoy is a great place to discover unique monthly subscriptions to suit every interest. Whether you want to take up painting, crochet, or try a new craft every month, you’re sure to find the box that’s right for you. To make it all a bit easier, My Modern Met has compiled a list of art and craft subscription boxes that might just spur your next DIY project.

Here are 20 Cratejoy subscription boxes that will keep you crafting on the regular!

Variety Craft Boxes

Makerly Monthly Craft Kit

If you’re looking for a new craft to try every month, then Makerly just might be the box for you. Each delivery comes with the materials and instructions you need to finish a complete project. Designed for a wide range of ages and craft-making abilities, some of Makerly’s past projects have included jewelry making, sewing, needle felting, and pressed flower resin jewelry.

Home Made Luxe

Always dying to try that cool thing you saw on Pinterest? Well, Home Made Luxe will deliver a new Pinterest-inspired home decor project to your door every month! Whether for yourself or as a gift for a friend, this will make the perfect box for the avid DIY decor enthusiast.

The Adults & Crafts Crate

Adults & Crafts is a curated craft box for adults and teens that focuses on teaching you new crafting techniques like wood-burning or engraving. Some past projects have included resin coasters, wine caddies, and scented candles.

Kind Crafts Monthly Crate

If you want a craft subscription box that gives back, then Kind Crafts might be the one for you. You will be sent a new, high-quality craft every month, and each purchase donates a box to LGBTQ+ children and young adults in foster care.

Craftee DIY Box

If you’re looking for an Instagram-worthy DIY to post to your feed, then look no further than Craftee DIY Box. Each month, it is carefully curated and packaged so that it’s even fun to unbox!

Craft in Style! DIY Box

Craft in Style Box offers DIY projects ranging from clay marbling, terrariums, and gilding, all the way to sun print photography. And what’s more, each box can be customized for you!

Make + Wonder

Designed by experienced teachers, Make + Wonder is a monthly creative activity box intended for 3- to 10-year-olds. Each one offers four activities that are themed around inspirational women and are meant to promote exploratory play. A new female artist is featured every month, and some of these activities might even be fun for adults as well.

Craftsman Crate

Craftsman Crate delivers complete kits with all the tools and instructions you need to learn new skills that you can use again and again. From mosaics to basketry, the sky’s the limit.

Craft Kitsune

If you’re looking for unique crafts, then give Craft Kitsune a try. With mediums such as UV and two-part resin, clay, and more, each box includes all the materials you need to make a finished project. Each kit also comes with a dedicated YouTube tutorial.

Coastal Crafts Jewelry Kits

If you’re interested in making and wearing boutique-style jewelry, then Coastal Crafts’ DIY jewelry kits will be perfect for you. Each box is delivered in eco-friendly packaging and features precious metals, natural gemstones, and unique beads from around the world.

Sewing and Stitching Boxes

IndieStitch Sewing Subscription Box

If you’re always looking for a new sewing project but can never quite choose, then maybe you should check out IndieStitch. Each kit features women’s clothing patterns from indie designers and includes all the necessary fabric and notions necessary to complete them. And even more than just sewing supplies, IndieStitch is also a membership that gives access to a supportive sewing community, tutorials, and exclusive member discounts at favorite sewing stores.

The Hopebroidery Box

If you’ve been wanting to learn embroidery, then The Hopebroidery Box is just for you! Built with total beginners in mind, it delivers embroidery scissors, fabric, and all the necessary supplies you need to complete each month’s project. And it even includes step-by-step video tutorials.

Knit-Wise

With no experience necessary, Knit-Wise delivers everything you need to create a hand-knit project every month. With a variety of subscriptions to choose from, this box is perfect for the curious beginner or the experienced knitter that’s just looking for unique yarn.

MOOD Creative Box + Cross Stitch Kit

MOOD Box is designed to inspire your creativity, and each one includes five to six products that will help you do just that. Whether it’s craft supplies or stationery, there will always be something new. And if you want a full project, then you can choose to add an Innocent Bones cross-stitch kit to your box.

Leither Collection Crochet Subscription Box

Build your own perfect crochet box with Leather Collection! Whether you would simply like to receive hand-dyed yarn or you want to get a handmade “funfetti” crochet hook each month, this box has it all. And all boxes come with multiple crochet patterns.

Art Supply Boxes

ArtSnacks

Discover your new favorite art supplies every month with ArtSnacks. Each box is filled with four to five limited-edition tools and exclusive high-quality art materials. Also included is a “menu” describing each product, how to use it, and new techniques to try.

Found and Flowered Subscription Box

Found and Flowered is a monthly packet that delivers art journal supplies, writing prompts, and paper goods right to your door. This box is perfect for the person who can’t resist a new journal but is always stuck staring at a blank page. It’s also a great choice for the person who loves to send old-fashioned snail mail.

The Inky Box

If you’re obsessed with lettering and calligraphy, then The Inky Box is the perfect subscription to fuel your passion. Filled with a selection of hand-picked supplies—including brush pens, watercolors, paint pens, and more—each box also includes practice sheets so you can keep improving.

Paletteful Packs

Each Paletteful Pack includes all the supplies you need to create a work of art. Each month has a curated theme like watercolors, markers, acrylics, pastels, and more.

Nature Sketch Crate Art Class

Perfect for anyone who wants to learn how to paint, Nature Sketch Crate delivers step-by-step lessons to your door every month. Free YouTube video tutorials to accompany each lesson are also included in the kits.

