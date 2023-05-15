As a parent, one of the best things you can do is foster your child's creativity. Whether you have a toddler or teenager at home, it's so important to allow them to express themselves and learn how to use their imagination. This is particularly vital now when so many kids spend a lot of their childhood in front of a screen. By stocking up on cool art supplies for kids, you can get them involved and engaged in so many ways.

From classic craft supplies like glitter glue, pom poms, pipe cleaners, and stamps to scented markers and watercolor sets, there is so much to select from. Older kids might like an art set that comes with oil pastels, markers, and paints, while young creatives will appreciate large foam markers made for little hands and paint sticks in vibrant colors that leave no mess. In fact, if you're worried about your little artists making a mess, we've purposely selected a lot of washable items to make cleanup a breeze.

Young children will appreciate items like a super-sized sidewalk chalk set that lets them unleash their creativity outside. There's even a travel easel that is easy to pack up and take with you on trips so your preschooler will stay occupied even while out and about. Check out this list of our favorite art supplies for kids of all ages, and get ready to spend your free time making awesome art projects with your kids.

Kids Painting Supplies

Connector Watercolor Paint Set

Tempera Paint Sticks

91-piece Mixed Media Art Set

No-Spill Paint Cups

Personalized Paintbrush Set

Kids Drawing Supplies

3-in-1 Travel Easel

Tabletop Paper Dispenser

Sparkly Watercolor Gel Crayons

Deluxe Sidewalk Chalk Set

Foam Marker Set

Dual Tip Washable Scented Markers

Erasable Colored Pencils

Colors of the World Crayons

Confetti Crayons

Craft Supplies for Kids

1,000+ Piece Craft Set

Air-Dry Modeling Clay Kit

Washable Glitter Glue Pens

Craft Scissors with Fun Patterns

Colored Glue Stick

Sand Art Kit

Foam Sticker Shapes

Letters and Numbers Wooden Stamp Set

Painted Googly Eyes

No Mess Scented Stamps

