By Jessica Stewart on May 15, 2023
As a parent, one of the best things you can do is foster your child's creativity. Whether you have a toddler or teenager at home, it's so important to allow them to express themselves and learn how to use their imagination. This is particularly vital now when so many kids spend a lot of their childhood in front of a screen. By stocking up on cool art supplies for kids, you can get them involved and engaged in so many ways.

From classic craft supplies like glitter glue, pom poms, pipe cleaners, and stamps to scented markers and watercolor sets, there is so much to select from. Older kids might like an art set that comes with oil pastels, markers, and paints, while young creatives will appreciate large foam markers made for little hands and paint sticks in vibrant colors that leave no mess. In fact, if you're worried about your little artists making a mess, we've purposely selected a lot of washable items to make cleanup a breeze.

Young children will appreciate items like a super-sized sidewalk chalk set that lets them unleash their creativity outside. There's even a travel easel that is easy to pack up and take with you on trips so your preschooler will stay occupied even while out and about. Check out this list of our favorite art supplies for kids of all ages, and get ready to spend your free time making awesome art projects with your kids.

Kids Painting Supplies

 

Connector Watercolor Paint Set

Faber-Castell Connector Watercolor Paint Set for Kids

Faber-Castell | $28.99

 

Tempera Paint Sticks

Tempera Paint Sticks for Kids

TBC | $10.89

 

91-piece Mixed Media Art Set

Mixed Media Art Case for Kids

Mondo Llama | $25

 

No-Spill Paint Cups

 

Personalized Paintbrush Set

 

Kids Drawing Supplies

3-in-1 Travel Easel

Faber Castell Travel Easel

Faber-Castell | $37.99

 

Tabletop Paper Dispenser

Wood Tabletop Paper Roll Dispenser

Melissa & Doug | $22.99

 

Sparkly Watercolor Gel Crayons

Metallic Watercolor Gel Crayons

OOLY | $15.98

 

Deluxe Sidewalk Chalk Set

Arteza Sidewalk Chalk Set

Arteza | $13.99

 

Foam Marker Set 

Foam Markers for Kids

Djeco | $17.99

 

Dual Tip Washable Scented Markers

OOLY Scented Markers

OOLY | $17.99

 

Erasable Colored Pencils

Crayola Erasable Colored Pencils

Crayola | $16.99

 

Colors of the World Crayons

Crayola Colors of the World Crayons

Crayola | $1.64+

 

Confetti Crayons

Confetti Crayons

Kid Made Modern | $11.99

 

Craft Supplies for Kids

 

1,000+ Piece Craft Set

Mondo Llama Craft Case

Mondo Llama | $25

 

Air-Dry Modeling Clay Kit

Air Dry Modeling Clay Set

FLY FLAG | $19.99

 

Washable Glitter Glue Pens

Crayola Glitter Glue Pens

Crayola | $9.11

 

Craft Scissors with Fun Patterns

Kids Craft Scissors

UCEC | $8.99

 

Colored Glue Stick

Washable Colored Glue Sticks

BAZIC | $6.95

 

Sand Art Kit

Sand Art Kit for Kids

Haawooky Store | $11.99

 

Foam Sticker Shapes

 

Letters and Numbers Wooden Stamp Set

Numbers and Letters Wood Stamp Set for Kids

Chuckle & Roar | $19.99

 

Painted Googly Eyes

 

No Mess Scented Stamps

Crayola No Mess Stamp Set

Crayola | $9.99

