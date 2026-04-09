World’s “Pinkest Pink” Color Is Being Given Away for Free to Everyone Except One Person

In 2016, British-Indian artist Anish Kapoor secured exclusive rights to use Vantablack, effectively preventing other artists from using the world’s “blackest black” pigment. The move sparked backlash across the art community, and fellow British artist Stuart Semple, founder of Culture Hustle, decided to retaliate.

In response, Semple released his own “pinkest pink,” followed by a range of ultra-matte black pigments, all made available to anyone—except for Kapoor. Now, marking the 10th anniversary of his iconic powered pink pigment, Semple is giving it away for free, simply because “sharing your colors is nice, and art is for everyone.”

When Semple first released his Pinkest Pink pigment a decade ago, Anish Kapoor somehow managed to get hold of it. He later shared a provocative photo on Instagram, dipping his middle finger into a jar of the vivid pigment. The bold move only intensified the rivalry, and in response, Semple developed his own ultra-matte Black 2.0 paint and banned Kapoor from purchasing it. He later developed Black 4.0, which he describes as “the blackest black paint in the known universe.”

On the Culture Hustle website, both the pink and black product pages feature an amusing disclaimer aimed squarely at Kapoor. It reads, “By adding this product to your cart you confirm that you are not Anish Kapoor, you are in no way affiliated to Anish Kapoor, you are not purchasing this item on behalf of Anish Kapoor or an associate of Anish Kapoor. To the best of your knowledge, information and belief this material will not make it’s way into the hands of Anish Kapoor.”

Today, the silly feud continues, but to everyone’s benefit (apart from Kapoor). Semple is giving away his Pinkest Pink powder paint for free. You just need to pay the postage. “Visible light is powerfully reflected by this high pigment paint to create a strong fluorescent effect,” says Semple. “It’s so bright that cameras struggle to capture its intensity!”

Safe to say, photos don’t quite do it justice, so best to see it for yourself. Get your Pinkest Pink for free here.

British artist Stuart Semple is giving away his Pinkest Pink powder paint to celebrate the pigment’s 10th birthday.

The color was created in response to Anish Kapoor securing exclusive rights to Vantablack, effectively barring other artists from using the world’s “blackest black” pigment.

Anyone is invited to claim their free pot of pink–except for Kapoor!

Culture Hustle: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Stuart Semple: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Culture Hustle / Stuart Semple.

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