These Portable Art Supplies Make the Perfect Gifts for Creatives On the Go

Artists that are on-the-go know that when it comes to art supplies, portability and durability are key. Fortunately, the creative brand Viviva Colorsheets has created a line of innovative paint sets and sketchbooks with the traveling artist in mind.

Their Original Colorsheets, for instance, is a set of 16 transparent watercolors packaged like a small booklet. Flip through the pages and you'll find a range of vibrant colors, from greens to blues to black. Each sheet is made of a supersaturated layer of pigment that's deposited on the paper. To get started, simply wet your brush, run it over the chosen color, and start painting your next great masterpiece. The Metallics Set and Spring Set feature this same booklet design but with all new colors, so you can create even more amazing artwork.

On the other hand, the Watercolor Pans Set has a slightly more traditional presentation. It includes 16 colorful pans that are inserted inside of a natural eco-friendly cork sheet. This way, the artist can see their full palette as they work. However, Viviva doesn't only make innovative paint sets. They've also expanded their collection to include another essential art supply: sketchbooks. Available in A5 and A6 sizes, these journals feature durable faux leather covers and thick ivory pages that are ideal for work in pencil, pen and ink, and light painting. It's the perfect gift for any creative who wants a place to store their ideas.

Scroll down to check out these awesome art supplies, and head on over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to checkout.

These art supplies are perfect for an artist on-the-go!

Viviva Watercolor Pans Set of 16 Colors

Viviva Metallics Colorsheets

Viviva A6 Ivory Sketchbook

Viviva A5 Ivory Sketchbook

Viviva Original Colorsheets

Viviva Spring Colorsheets

Find more art supplies in My Modern Met Store!

Viviva Colorsheets: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Related Articles:

36 Fun and Creative Gifts for the Artist in Your Life

25 Art Gifts That Practicing Artists and Creative Enthusiasts Will Love

11 Best Watercolor Marker Sets for Beginners and Professionals