These Portable Art Supplies Make the Perfect Gifts for Creatives On the Go

By Margherita Cole on December 1, 2021
Viviva Colorsheets New Products

Artists that are on-the-go know that when it comes to art supplies, portability and durability are key. Fortunately, the creative brand Viviva Colorsheets has created a line of innovative paint sets and sketchbooks with the traveling artist in mind.

Their Original Colorsheets, for instance, is a set of 16 transparent watercolors packaged like a small booklet. Flip through the pages and you'll find a range of vibrant colors, from greens to blues to black. Each sheet is made of a supersaturated layer of pigment that's deposited on the paper. To get started, simply wet your brush, run it over the chosen color, and start painting your next great masterpiece. The Metallics Set and Spring Set feature this same booklet design but with all new colors, so you can create even more amazing artwork.

On the other hand, the Watercolor Pans Set has a slightly more traditional presentation. It includes 16 colorful pans that are inserted inside of a natural eco-friendly cork sheet. This way, the artist can see their full palette as they work. However, Viviva doesn't only make innovative paint sets. They've also expanded their collection to include another essential art supply: sketchbooks. Available in A5 and A6 sizes, these journals feature durable faux leather covers and thick ivory pages that are ideal for work in pencil, pen and ink, and light painting. It's the perfect gift for any creative who wants a place to store their ideas.

These art supplies are perfect for an artist on-the-go!

 

Viviva Watercolor Pans Set of 16 Colors

 

Viviva Metallics Colorsheets

 

Viviva A6 Ivory Sketchbook

 

Viviva A5 Ivory Sketchbook

 

Viviva Original Colorsheets

 

Viviva Spring Colorsheets

 

