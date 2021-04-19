Artists around the world love Disney Princesses for their charm and relatable qualities. That is why so many creatives like to reimagine these heroines in new contexts. Digital artist Anna Belenkiy, for instance, documented her first pregnancy journey on Instagram by drawing Disney Princesses as women that are expecting.

“Pregnancy has always been viewed as something glamorous and magical, especially when you look at other pregnant women and you want to be like them, but then reality came crashing down and I decided to use my beloved Disney Princesses to document my least glamorous pregnancy moments,” Belenkiy tells My Modern Met. From trying on clothes that are too tight to morning sickness to strange food cravings, her playful illustrations depict the starlets in a variety of relatable situations.

Belenkiy draws the princesses in more glamorous ways as well. She gave several leading ladies their own pregnancy photo shoot, in which they pose in fashionable gowns against a backdrop similar to their movie setting. “My inspiration for starting up a Disney-based account comes from my love of Disney characters that have been part of my life since childhood (to childbirth),” she continues. “Mulan has taught me to never give up and Ariel taught me to keep chasing my dreams.”

Scroll down to see more Disney fanart by Belenkiy, and follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with her latest creations.

Artist Anna Belenkiy documents her pregnancy journey through creative Disney Princess illustrations.

Each of the starlets is depicted in a relatable situation.

The gifted artist decided to give these mothers-to-be their own glamour shots too.

Anna Belenkiy: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Anna Belenkiy.

Related Articles:

Illustrator Reimagines Disney Princesses as Brides Posing for Wedding Photos With Their Parents

Disney Princesses Are Reimagined as Modern-Day Women in Glam Transformations

Enchanting Illustrations Reimagine Disney Princesses as Pregnant Women