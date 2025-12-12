Home / Entertainment / Music

Electric Forest Festival Announces 100 Artists for Its Initial 2026 Lineup

By Emma Taggart on December 12, 2025

Electric Forest 2026 Lineup

Michigan’s annual Electric Forest returns to Rothbury on June 25–28, 2026, and the festival has just revealed its first lineup. With its mix of music, art, and woodland magic, Electric Forest is all about connection, adventure, and discovery. This year’s 100-artist bill covers everything from electronic and indie to jam and global sounds, offering an exciting glimpse of what next year’s Forest Family can expect.

Electric Forest’s 2026 lineup brings top names from across electronic and live music. Headliners include ILLENIUM, Excision, KASKADE, GRiZ (with two sets, including Chasing the Golden Hour), Chris Lake, and The String Cheese Incident. There’s also a rare DJ Diesel B2B T-Pain bass set, plus performances from ISOxo, Ganja White Night, and Purple Disco Machine.

Other lineup highlights include Madeon, LSDream, Channel Tres, Bob Moses (Club Set), and Passion Pit. Plus, drum & bass from Andy C, Ivy Lab, and Wilkinson, along with funk-driven bass from Vincent Antone, and experimental artists like Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Sam Gellaitry, SBTRKT (DJ Set), and Night Tapes, reflect Electric Forest’s continued interest in eclectic genres.

Alongside the music, guests can immerse themselves in a forest wonderland, filled with fantastical installations and multi-sensory experiences. And if last year’s Electric Forest is anything to go by, 2026 will be well worth the wait. My Modern Met’s Editor-in-Chief Eugene Kim was lucky enough to attend the festival in 2025, and quickly understood why the festival has such a devoted following.

“The experience at Electric Forest surpassed any expectations I had going in,” he shared. “It was a cataclysmic combination of high-quality music, art, and culture all mixed in one. I talked to so many people who felt that Electric Forest was their home away from home. You could feel the positive vibes swirling around the forest, centered around an appreciation of creativity.”

Find out more about Electric Forest 2026 and register for passes today.

Michigan's annual Electric Forest returns to Rothbury on June 25–28, 2026, and the festival has just revealed its first lineup.

Electric Forest 2026 Lineup

If last year's festival is anything to go by, 2026 will be well worth the wait.

Electric Forest 2026 Lineup

Electric Forest 2026 Lineup

Electric Forest 2026 Lineup

Electric Forest 2026 Lineup

Electric Forest 2026 Lineup

Electric Forest 2026 Lineup

Electric Forest 2026 Lineup

Electric Forest 2026 Lineup

Alongside the music, guests can immerse themselves in a forest wonderland, filled with fantastical installations and multi-sensory experiences.

Electric Forest 2026 Lineup

Electric Forest 2026 Lineup

Electric Forest 2026 Lineup

Electric Forest 2026 Lineup

Electric Forest 2026 Lineup

Electric Forest 2026 Lineup

Electric Forest 2026 Lineup

Electric Forest 2026 Lineup

Electric Forest 2026 Lineup

Electric Forest 2026 Lineup

