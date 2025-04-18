Reflective Puddle Wins Close-up Photographer of the Year’s ‘Something Beautiful’ Contest

An abstract reflection of trees in a puddle took home the win in the Close-Up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY) “Something Beautiful” contest. This themed contest changes focus each year, with photographers given the directive to find beauty in the mundane for this year's edition. Photographer Linda Repasky took the theme to heart with her fascinating photo, which she took using an iPhone 16 Pro Max.

“Linda’s picture of an autumn puddle taken with an iPhone is proof that you don’t need exotic locations or specialist equipment to capture something beautiful,” says CUPOTY co-founder Tracy Calder. “By looking closely at the pavement, she has revealed textures, colors, and details that many of us would simply walk past. It’s a reminder to slow down and appreciate the beauty in the everyday.”

For her efforts, Repasky won a cash prize and will be featured in Amateur Photographer magazine. In addition to the winning photo, the judges select 10 other finalists whose work matches the brief. From ethereal tulip leaves preserved in ice to the rainbow refractions of tiny spider webs, the winning images highlight the extraordinary beauty often found in the ordinary.

Scroll down for all of the finalists of the CUPOTY Challenge, which runs alongside the main annual Close-up Photographer of the Year competition, opening in May.

Each year, the Close-Up Photographer of the Year runs a themed photo contest in conjunction with its main competition.

This year's CUPOTY Challenge was themed “Something Beautiful,” prompting the winners to find beauty in the mundane.

