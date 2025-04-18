Reflective Puddle Wins Close-up Photographer of the Year’s ‘Something Beautiful’ Contest

“Puddle Reflection” © Linda Repasky | cupoty.com. Overall Winner.
“In late autumn, after the leaves have fallen from the trees, the landscape shuts down and heads toward slumber. But in this tiny puddle, the reflection of a bare tree comes alive with soft colours amid a scattering of acorns and pebbles. Puddles, so ordinary and humble, and so easily overlooked, are a source of endless beauty and magic!”
An abstract reflection of trees in a puddle took home the win in the
Close-Up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY) “Something Beautiful” contest. This themed contest changes focus each year, with photographers given the directive to find beauty in the mundane for this year's edition. Photographer Linda Repasky took the theme to heart with her fascinating photo, which she took using an iPhone 16 Pro Max.
“
Linda’s picture of an autumn puddle taken with an iPhone is proof that you don’t need exotic locations or specialist equipment to capture something beautiful,” says CUPOTY co-founder Tracy Calder. “By looking closely at the pavement, she has revealed textures, colors, and details that many of us would simply walk past. It’s a reminder to slow down and appreciate the beauty in the everyday.”
For her efforts, Repasky won a cash prize
and will be featured in Amateur Photographer magazine. In addition to the winning photo, the judges select 10 other finalists whose work matches the brief. From ethereal tulip leaves preserved in ice to the rainbow refractions of tiny spider webs, the winning images highlight the extraordinary beauty often found in the ordinary.
Scroll down for all of the finalists of the CUPOTY Challenge, which runs alongside the
main annual Close-up Photographer of the Year competition, opening in May.
Each year, the Close-Up Photographer of the Year runs a themed photo contest in conjunction with its main competition.
“At the Hub” © Michael Friel | cupoty.com. Second Place.
“These tiny spiders appear for a short time during autumn. When the forecast promises a sunny day, I visit to an ornamental tree nursery in Jinju, South Korea, in the early morning and search for horizontal webs strung across upper branches at chest height. As the sun rises, I point the lens roughly east. When I see the rainbow refractions along the web strands (often helped by a light wind), I fire away. The spider poses proudly, never moving.”
“Tulip Gift in Ice” © Kathleen Clemons | cupoty.com. Finalist.
“A friend of mine had surprised me with a bouquet of tulips, and I had photographed them at the height of their beauty in different ways. As the flowers aged and the petals unfurled, I decided to see how they would freeze (some flowers lose their color during this process). I arranged the tulips in a shallow baking pan with a small amount of water to anchor them. I added more water when that base layer had frozen, choosing to leave some petals above the water line. I love the contrasting textures.”
“Deluge” © Noelle Bennett | cupoty.com. Finalist.
“I love the form of achillea flowers, whether they’re alive or dead. In this case, I took a flower that was in full bloom and submerged it in a container of cold water, anchoring it to the bottom with a weighted crocodile clip. I placed the container and flower inside a foldable light studio then set my camera on a tripod, making sure I had my cable release attached. I then carefully dripped evaporated milk into the container above the flower using a pipette, before releasing the shutter. I had the camera set to burst mode and carried on shooting until all the evaporated milk had sunk to the base of the tank. I really like the drama this technique adds to such a pretty, but somewhat overlooked, flower.”
“Puffin Profile” © Alex Pansier | cupoty.com. Finalist.
“An Atlantic puffin stands out in a low-light setting, with its colourful beak gently illuminated against a dark background. The rim of light outlining its beak and chest really appeals to me as it brings out the bird’s unique features and creates a quiet, mysterious mood. The contrast between the lit beak and the shadows adds a touch of elegance to the scene.”
“Green Meshweaver” © Ryan Dale | cupoty.com. Finalist.
“I had seen a few Green Meshweaver spiders on ivy leaves while I was gardening, and I just had to get a photograph of one. After a few unsuccessful attempts, I noticed this individual hiding in its web retreat. Seeing an opportunity to capture a behavioral shot of the species, I carefully set up my camera and tripod so as not to disturb the spider. Its tiny size meant that each gust of wind ruined the shot, so I sat patiently until the air was still and then I quickly fired off a stack, finally achieving the picture I had in mind.” This year's CUPOTY Challenge was themed “Something Beautiful,” prompting the winners to find beauty in the mundane.
“Miracle” © Yann Raulet | cupoty.com. Finalist.
“In my floating hide on the Lirou – a small river in the south of France near Montpellier – I patiently waited for a kingfisher to land in front of my lens. Sadly, it didn't happen. To pass the time, I started photographing ripples in the water. In the viewfinder, my eye got lost in this moving, colorful spectacle. Suddenly, a common pond skater joined the dance. For him, walking on water wasn't a miracle, but for me the scene was pure magic.”
“Squid on the Run” © Alessandro Grasso | cupoty.com. Finalist.
“I was on a night dive in the Red Sea at Marsa Alam, Egypt, when I suddenly noticed a squid right in front of me. As I approached (with extreme caution) it sped away, only giving me the chance to take two shots. Thankfully, it was enough.”
“Slime Moulds and Reflections” © Kamilla Szava-Oberndorfer | cupoty.com. Third Place.
“During a walk in the woods near Vienna, Austria, I found a group of Physarum sp. on a dead branch, lying on the woodland floor. On closer inspection, I spotted water droplets on some of the fruiting bodies. Due to their size (1–2mm) it was a challenge to find one with an interesting reflection. I managed to get a series of shots using the focus bracketing feature on my camera. This image is a result of 26 shots stacked in Helicon Focus.”
“In the Shelter of the Mushroom” © Tibor Litauszki | cupoty.com. Finalist.
“A globular springtail climbs along the edge of a mushroom in an autumn forest in Germany. I had originally set out to photograph spore-releasing mushrooms, but it wasn’t a successful trip. However, through the macro lens, I noticed a globular springtail only 3.5mm in size, appear before my camera. As I tried to capture the image and moved closer to the mushroom, my breath in the cold air created an interesting effect with the backlighting.”
“Wild Welsh Pony” © Richard Sambrook | cupoty.com. Finalist.
“I came across a herd of wild ponies in the Preseli Hills of Wales. Although wild, they were curious about people, and I was able to photograph them individually from about a metre away. It was magical to be surrounded and apparently accepted by this wild herd. I was struck by the colouring of one pony and when it bent round and ducked its head, I grabbed what was an unpromising shot from the rear. Reviewing it later I realized that by cropping in I could create a more intimate, almost abstract, image which better captured the moment.”
CUPOTY: Website | Facebook | Instagram
My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by CUPOTY.
Related Articles:
Striking Winners of the 2024 Nature inFocus Photography Competition
Incredible Beetle Battle Wins 2024 Close Up Photographer of the Year Contest
Wide-Eyed Fly Wins the 2024 Royal Entomological Society Photography Competition
Stunning Shortlisted Photos From the 2024 Close-Up Photographer of the Year Contest