Home / Design / Style

Turn Every Step Into a “Walk of Art” With These Creative Fine Art Socks

By Margherita Cole on November 10, 2020
Artistic Socks by Curator Socks

There's no better way to add a bit of color to your outfit than with some novelty socks. Fortunately, these days, you can find cool socks in a variety of fashionable designs that will help you express your personality. Portugal-based brand Curator Socks specializes in making art history's greatest masterpieces wearable works of art. They “interpret strokes, color, and styles to transform iconic works of art into a beautifully knitted canvas that you can take with you everywhere.”

Each pair of their high-quality socks lets the wearer try on a new art style. Van Gogh fans, for instance, can don an elegant interpretation of one of the Dutch master's most beloved paintings in The Starry Night Socks. It features all of the hallmarks of the Post-Impressionist work, including yellow stars, white swirls, cypress trees, and a dreamy blue background. Similarly, The Scream Socks capture the essence of Edvard Munch's Expressionist magnum opus. Put them on and see how the dramatic orange-and-blue landscape wraps around your feet and ankles.

And for those who crave something a little different but equally iconic, Curator Socks doesn't just illustrate famous pieces from Western art. The Great Wave Socks are inspired by Japanese artist Hokusai‘s famous woodblock print of two waves crashing into the ocean, with an outline of Mount Fuji appearing in the distance. Made of super-soft materials, these socks are as cozy as they are striking and will help you coast through your day.

Scroll down to see these artistic socks, and head on over to My Modern Met Store to pick up a pair.

Celebrate different art styles when you wear these creative socks!

 

The Starry Night Socks

 

Great Wave Socks

 

The Scream Socks

 

Composition II Socks

 

Find more whimsical socks in My Modern Met Store!

 

Curator Socks: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Related Articles:

Dress to Impress When You Slide on a Pair of These Fun Artist Socks

10 Unique Gifts for Grandma That She’s Sure to Love

Bask in the Beauty of Nature With These Colorful Animal-Inspired Puzzles

Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter
Subscribe to My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Japanese Designer Fashions a Cyberpunk Kimono With a Neon Backpack
This “Rainbow Cat Barf” Scarf Is the Ultimate Cute Accessory for Winter
Miss Mexico 2020 Contestants Have the Most Spectacular Traditional Outfits
Moschino Used Puppets for a Socially Distanced Fashion Show During COVID-19
50+ Artistic Halloween Makeup Ideas to Inspire Your Next Spooky Look
14 Inclusive Halloween Costumes to Ensure All Kids Can Dress Up for Fun

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

25 Halloween Nail Art Designs That Put Spooky Fun at Your Fingertips
Show Off Your Romanticism Side With These Illustrated Shirts
10+ Quick and Easy Last Minute Halloween Costumes
25 Autumnal Accessories to Make You Feel Festive This Fall
Vans and MoMA Join Forces For an Artistic Collection of Shoes and Apparel
Stylish Elderly Duo With Impeccable Fashion Make the World Their Runway

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.