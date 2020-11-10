Turn Every Step Into a “Walk of Art” With These Creative Fine Art Socks

There's no better way to add a bit of color to your outfit than with some novelty socks. Fortunately, these days, you can find cool socks in a variety of fashionable designs that will help you express your personality. Portugal-based brand Curator Socks specializes in making art history's greatest masterpieces wearable works of art. They “interpret strokes, color, and styles to transform iconic works of art into a beautifully knitted canvas that you can take with you everywhere.”

Each pair of their high-quality socks lets the wearer try on a new art style. Van Gogh fans, for instance, can don an elegant interpretation of one of the Dutch master's most beloved paintings in The Starry Night Socks. It features all of the hallmarks of the Post-Impressionist work, including yellow stars, white swirls, cypress trees, and a dreamy blue background. Similarly, The Scream Socks capture the essence of Edvard Munch's Expressionist magnum opus. Put them on and see how the dramatic orange-and-blue landscape wraps around your feet and ankles.

And for those who crave something a little different but equally iconic, Curator Socks doesn't just illustrate famous pieces from Western art. The Great Wave Socks are inspired by Japanese artist Hokusai‘s famous woodblock print of two waves crashing into the ocean, with an outline of Mount Fuji appearing in the distance. Made of super-soft materials, these socks are as cozy as they are striking and will help you coast through your day.

Celebrate different art styles when you wear these creative socks!

The Starry Night Socks

Great Wave Socks

The Scream Socks

Composition II Socks

