10 Unique Gifts for Grandma That She’s Sure to Love

By Margherita Cole on November 3, 2020
Gift Ideas for Grandma

She’s the person who spoils you at every holiday and even the days in between—so how do you choose a gift for grandma Although she says she loves anything, you don’t want your gift to be slap-dash. Fortunately, My Modern Met Store is here to make the shopping process much easier. Whether your grandmother is a crafter, a jigsaw-enthusiast, or a fashionista—you're sure to find something special that she'll love.

Does your grandma have a hobby, or maybe two or three? Even if she doesn’t, sometimes a DIY gift is just what she needs to restart a forgotten passion. For instance, the Fox Embroidery Kit by Kiriki Press includes all of the materials needed to create an adorable stuffed toy. It's ranked as Level 2 difficulty, so if your grandma knows her way around a needle and thread, she's sure to cherish this project. On the other hand, if your grandma loves nature and jigsaws, the Four Point Earth Puzzle combines the best of both worlds. This 1,000-piece challenge features the clearest image of the Earth to date, so she can enjoy spectacular views as she puts the picture together.

Sometimes, however, the best gifts are those that you can use day after day. The Exotic Shawl by Shovava is an ideal accessory for when the temperatures drop. Made of 100% cotton, this bohemian-style garment will keep your grandmother warm and stylish throughout the winter season.

Bob Ross Mug

 

Fox Doll Embroidery Kit

 

Almond Blossom Reversible Weekender Bag

Almond Blossom Weekender Bag

Artists and Their Cats

 

Wicked Witch Bookmark

 

The Kiss Candle

The Kiss Candle

Artist Sock Set by Many Mornings

 

Audrey Hepburn Kokeshi Doll

Audrey Hepburn Kokeshi Doll

Exotic Shawl

Exotic Shawl by Shovava

Exotic Shawl by Shovava

Exotic Shawl by Shovava

Exotic Shawl by Shovava

Exotic Shawl by Shovava

Four Point Earth Puzzle

 

