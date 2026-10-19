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The Empowering Art Installations of the First-Ever Daisy Chain Fields Festival

By Regina Sienra on October 19, 2026
Art installations at Daisy Chain Fields festival

Jenny Holzer, ‘IN A DREAM…’

The inaugural edition of Daisy Chain Fields festival was a resounding success. Bringing together some of the most compelling female music performers of the last few decades, led by festival creator Olivia Rodrigo, the event raised $20 million for charity, benefitting organizations that support women and girls. In addition to the music, the festival also welcomed art installations that shared the uplifting, empowering spirit of Daisy Chain Fields.

The artworks displayed throughout the festival were much more than decorative landmarks; they were engaging pieces that rallied the community around them to express themselves. A prime example of this is Yoko Ono’s Wish Tree. First created in 1996, this interactive installation invites participants to write down their hopes and wishes on paper tags, later placing them on the branches of a tree.

Similarly, Ariel Zana’s I always knew the words starts with mirrors containing questions and prompts on them. Participants later add their responses to the interactive piece by writing their answers on the mirrors with colorful markers. Creating colorful visuals charged with meaning, this project explores how vulnerability and reflection can spark connection, community, and curiosity, even among people who are not physically in the same room at the same time.

Fans also shared their thoughts on Guerrilla Girls’ The Art of Behaving Badly. The anonymous artists presented displays with news headlines and statistics about gender and ethnic prejudice, as well as its effects in art, film, politics, and pop culture. Giving attendees a place to vent, the piece includes a “Complaints Department,” a large blackboard where people could air their grievances toward what they had just read.

Meanwhile, Grrrl Germs: Punk feminism goes viral, 1991-2026, curated by Astria Suparak, tells the story of the Riot Grrrl movement. It explains how they built a community and shared their message of resistance through DIY endeavors, from zines and flyers to music. Featuring listening spaces and a collaborative map, the piece made history feel alive, relaying it to a new generation of music lovers.

Other installations took a different approach. Jenny Holzer spread an inspiring message to the women in attendance with one of her signature, eye-catching billboards. The piece reads In a Dream You Saw a Way to Survive and You Were Full of Joy, a concept that dates back to her Survival series from the early 80s. On the other hand, Kelly Wall’s Fata Morgana (Lost & Found) offered “a chance for reflection and a souvenir direction” through her modified penny press.

Rounding out the art projects were pieces that were more abstract but carried just as much power as the rest. Jordan Ann Craig, a Northern Cheyenne artist, created To Daisy, My Girl, a site-specific artwork inspired by a Cheyenne beaded bag. Featuring geometric patterns that evoke the daisy chains that gave its name to the festival, the installation is both a celebration of her Native heritage and a tribute to her late dog, also named Daisy.

Daisy Chain Fields is set to return next summer with an equally inspiring lineup of artists, creatives, and musicians. To stay up to date with the festival, follow Daisy Chain Fields on Instagram.

The inaugural edition of Daisy Chain Fields, created by Olivia Rodrigo, welcomed art installations that shared the uplifting, empowering spirit of the festival.

Art installations at Daisy Chain Fields festival

Ariel Zana, ‘I always knew the words’ (Photo: Maggie London)

Art installations at Daisy Chain Fields festival

Yoko Ono, ‘Wish Tree’

Art installations at Daisy Chain Fields festival

Jordan Craig, ’To Daisy, My Girl’

Art installations at Daisy Chain Fields festival

Guerrilla Girls, ’The Art of Behaving Badly’

Art installations at Daisy Chain Fields festival

Jenny Holzer, ‘IN A DREAM…’

Art installations at Daisy Chain Fields festival

Kelsey Merreck Wagner, ’Arachne’

Art installations at Daisy Chain Fields festival

Kelly Wall, ’Fata Morgana (Lost & Found)’

Art installations at Daisy Chain Fields festival

Yoko Ono, ‘Wish Tree’

Art installations at Daisy Chain Fields festival

Guerrilla Girls, ’The Art of Behaving Badly’

Art installations at Daisy Chain Fields festival

Astria Suparak, ’Grrrl Germs: Punk feminism goes viral, 1991-2026’ (Photo: Marie Lombardo)

Art installations at Daisy Chain Fields festival

Yoko Ono, ‘Wish Tree’

Art installations at Daisy Chain Fields festival

Kelly Wall, ’Fata Morgana (Lost & Found)’

Art installations at Daisy Chain Fields festival

Rachel Hayes, ‘Sky by Day, Sky by Night’

Daisy Chain Fields: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Lede Company.

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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